Euphoria’s Storm Reid cast as Riley in HBO's The Last of Us

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
HBO’s The Last of Us just found its Riley as Storm Reid was just cast of the character.

A report by Deadline states that Reid, best known for her roles in Euphoria and A Wrinkle in Time, will play the part of Riley in HBO’s TV adaptation of The Last Of Us. She’ll join Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as another big-name actor in the cast.

Perhaps the most curious part of this announcement is that it somewhat confirms that Left Behind, the single-player DLC chapter for The Last of Us, will be incorporated into HBO’s show in some form. The character of Riley only appears in Left Behind, and it sounds like Reid will be a guest star. Anyone that’s gone through Left Behind knows what that means.

Naughty Dog, the studio that made both The Last of Us games, took the time to congratulate Reid.

It’s unclear if Reid will appear in Season one of HBO’s The Last of Us, but given that we’re hearing about her casting this soon, the possibility is there.

HBO and Sony continue to demonstrate how much effort is going into The Last of Us TV show. Hopefully, it doesn’t end up as another terrible video game adaptation.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

