Elk County, PA

State Police announce Troop C summer Camp Cadet to return this July

By Yanni Tragellis
 5 days ago

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police, Troop C, Camp Cadet Program will return this summer, after being canceled the past two summers due to COVID-19.

The camp will be held at Clarion University, July 24-29. The camp is for boys and girls, 13-15 years of age, from Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, and Northern Indiana Counties. Campers will stay at the University for the entire week.

The activities presented at Camp Cadet include a full range of demonstrations and speakers from local fire departments, specialty units from the PA State Police (aviation, forensics, S.E.R.T.), the PA Game Commission, a retired U.S. Navy SEAL, the F.B.I., the U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Coast Guard, a County Coroner, and the PA National Guard. During the week, campers will also enjoy a canoe trip on the Clarion River in Cooks Forest.

State Police said this is a fun camp for young people to learn about law enforcement and teamwork. This is not a camp for the problem-solving of young people. The program is conducted under conditions similar to the training experienced by cadets at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Campers are required to rise in the morning and participate in physical training. Movement about the campus is done in military formation and campers are required to address people according to military standards.

The non-refundable fee to attend is only $20.00 per person, as the camp is completely funded through private donations.

If you know of a child interested in attending the camp, please pick up a Camp Cadet application at the school they attend, and at your local Troop C State Police Station.

Submissions are processed as they are received to fill the camp compliment and completed applications must be received no later than June 1, 2022.

WTAJ

WTAJ

