Core Inflation Rate = 4% vs 3.5% (Estimate) Inflation Rate YoY = 4.8% vs 4.8 (Estimate) Canadian CPI has arguably become one of the most intriguing data points of 2022 thus far, not far behind the US inflation print because markets currently expect as many as six rate hikes this year – that’s two more than the Fed and Bank of England (BoE).

BUSINESS ・ 15 HOURS AGO