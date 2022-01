DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apologized Tuesday night for comments he made immediately following his team’s Wild Card Playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 16. He was unhappy with the officiating and in his postgame news conference took satisfaction in finding out fans pelted officials with beer cups and nacho cheese sauce as they left the field. “Credit to them, then,” Prescott said at the time. On Twitter Tuesday night, Prescott made the following statement: “I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday. I was caught up in the...

