Entertainment

Ann Terlizzi: Thanks to The Daily Sun for a much needed giggle a day

laconiadailysun.com
 6 days ago

This is just a share. With so much news, in the paper, television and all media, we definitely need to chuckle. Even a small giggle...

www.laconiadailysun.com

villages-news.com

The Villages Daily Sun is ignoring an important story

If the proposal to raise the Villagers’ amenity fees was introduced by the Board of County Commissioners, The Villages Daily Sun would have all reporters on deck. However, the Daily Sun (a classified ad newspaper on steroids) has chosen to ignore a story that affects all homeowners. Gilbert Windsor.
THE VILLAGES, FL
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
SheKnows

Their Life in Pictures: As Bold & Beautiful’s Don Diamont Celebrates the ‘Messiest’ Birthday Ever With Twins Anton and Davis, a Look Back at the Life of the ‘Hard-Working Grinders’

A proud papa marks his sons’ milestones through the years. Bold & Beautiful star Don Diamont and his wife Cindy Ambuehl celebrated the 19th birthday of twins, Davis and Anton. The family went golfing and participated in a delicious crab boil that looked very hands-on to celebrate the special occasion together… and even snuck in a visit with their adorable grand-niece, Kassy, as well. The proud dad’s message to his boys? “So proud of you guys as you begin the final year of your teens. What?!🤪 Hard-working grinders! Being the best you can be! Good men!”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
laconiadailysun.com

Daphne Oz: Good Timing and Great Ingredients Make ‘The Good Dish’ Cook

Something new is cooking in daytime. The Good Dish, which began as spun-off segments on The Dr. Oz Show, will serve up daily helpings in a syndicated one-hour format hosted by noted foodies Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons, and Jamika Pessoa. The program fills in the Dr. Oz slot starting January 17 as Dr. Mehmet Oz makes a run for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Music to help with some much needed inspiration

For this week’s Music Monday we invited Toni Jones to tell us about her unique approach to motivational speaking, and how her background lead to this passion. Having been a life coach for six years, Toni said “Affirmation Music” was created as way to practice wellness and healing on the go. She said after writing the album in California, she came back and immediately began studio production.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cartoons
Mountain Times

Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it

By Merisa Sherman I cannot stop looking out the window. The beauty of what is happening outside lures me in and captivates not only my mind but my entire soul. I cannot stop staring at the snow resting on the […] Read More The post Heaps of snow! And all the fun that comes along with it appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
laconiadailysun.com

‘Promised Land’: Andrew J. West, Gigi Zumbado & Matt Cedeño Join ABC Drama

The glossy, wine-stained soap starring Christina Ochoa (A Million Little Things), John Ortiz (Little America) and Bellamy Young (Prodigal Son) is described as “an epic, generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” The trailer sets up all sorts of power plays between vintner Joe Sandoval (Ortiz) and vengeful ex-wife Margaret Honeycroft (Young), amidst Joe’s ambitious children—three of whom he shares with Margaret. With splashes of sex, deception and drinking, this shizz is juicier than a sun-ripened grape!
TV SERIES
The Daily Sun

'Small World' illustrates how all of our lives and futures are linked together

The passengers aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight are all bound for Seattle. Strangers on a train, they will all be affected by an accident that will derail plans and upend lives. Jonathan Evison’s “Small World” features some of the standard elements of a disaster plot: All of the characters have their own reasons for being on that train and readers learn that for some of them, the stakes are high.
ENTERTAINMENT
Allrecipes.com

What Is That White Stuff on My Baby Carrots?

If you regularly buy bagged baby carrots, you're probably familiar with that white stuff that shows up on them from time to time. And if you've wondered what those white markings on the carrots are (and if they're safe to eat), you're not the only one. But before you let...
AGRICULTURE

