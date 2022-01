Washington’s season is over, and we’re already heading into the 2nd week of the NFL playoffs. The college playoffs ended, but we still have some bowl games next month and of course the NFL Combine the first week of March. Free Agency begins on March 16th and the draft will finally happen in Las Vegas April 27-30. Washington needs a QB, and they will have plenty of options. If they can’t land a veteran through a trade of free agency, the draft will be their path to finding a signal caller. This year’s class has a lot of QBs that will be available, but they all have issues.

