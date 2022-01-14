Marines OK first religious exemptions for COVID-19 vaccine

The Indian government has told the country’s top court that it does not plan to inoculate individuals without their consent, and added that it has not set out any guidelines making it mandatory for citizens to carry their vaccination certificates.The central home ministry said this in response to an affidavit filed by NGO Eva Foundation, which sought ease of access to vaccination for persons with disabilities, as it advocated for door-to-door vaccinations.On 3 December, the Supreme Court had granted the petitioners the liberty to formulate concrete suggestions with the aim of strengthening the existing framework to ensure that disabled citizens...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO