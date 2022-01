NEW BRITAIN - Central Connecticut women's basketball was unable to top Sacred Heart on Monday, falling at home in a 63-56 score. The Blue Devil women fell behind from the jump, allowing a 7-0 run by the Pioneers to open play. Eden Nibbelink's 3-point score at 7:04 in the first quarter got CCSU it's first points of the game, but it was an uphill battle to match Sacred Heart for the remainder of the game.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO