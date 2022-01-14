ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston create a magic moment for a critically ill child

By Michael Sznajderman
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston on Thursday made magic happen for a special child, sending 9-year-old Micah and his family on a trip of a lifetime. Micah (pronounced “Meekah”) suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome or LGS, which causes multiple seizures. Micah also has cerebral palsy....

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power’s Malinda Golden changes the rules in her community, on the job

Malinda Golden is a trailblazer both on the job and in the community. “Malinda is in the trenches, jumping hurdles, moving obstacles and creating new paths where none have been before,” said Lynne Hughes, special education teacher and longtime advocate with Golden on behalf of the Eufaula special-needs community. “When people say we can’t do this, she says, ‘Oh yes, we can. Just tell me what resources you need, and I’ll make it happen.’”
EUFAULA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

What makes this Alabama grocery store unique

Lucy Greer can’t help but smile when talking about her family’s newest grocery store. “We heard that it’s being called Club Greer’s, which is fun,” Greer said. “We are so happy to see the joy of not only the community that lives and works down here but there’s so many areas from Baldwin County and Mobile County, residents that are just coming to visit this part of the city. That’s exciting.”
MOBILE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Why you should visit Mentone, Alabama

Mentone may be one of Alabama’s most charming small towns. The town on top of Lookout Mountain attracts visitors from across the South who fall in love with Mentone’s earthy vibe, funky arts scene and beauty. Even more people visit the area each year to take in popular summer camps.
MENTONE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Society
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
City
Birmingham, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Edward O. Wilson’s special connection to Alabama

When Edward O. Wilson died on Dec. 26, at the age of 92, he had long been recognized as one of the world’s most respected and influential scientists. A biography of Wilson published in 2021 and written by Pulitzer Prize recipient Richard Rhodes, aptly titled “Scientist,” calls him “one of the half-dozen greatest biologists of the twentieth century.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power Service Organization chapters across the state make MLK Day about serving others

“Every now and then, I think about my own death, and I think about my own funeral. … Every now and then, I ask myself, ‘What is it that I would want said?’ I’d like somebody to mention that day, that Martin Luther King Jr. tried to give his life serving others. I’d like for somebody to say that day, that Martin Luther King Jr. tried to love somebody.” – Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Moments#Alabama Power#Plant Gaston#Lennox Gastaut Syndrome#Lgs#Apso#Disney World#Fuels
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power Service Organization honors MLK legacy

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to making the world a better place with a focus on local change. It’s an attribute the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO) shares, and many APSO chapters are devoting this weekend and a day of service on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to doing just that.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Essential Montgomery restaurants everyone should try

When it comes to dining out in Montgomery, there’s a little something for everyone no matter what you’re craving. The Capital City offers up an array of eateries that are as eclectic as the must-try dishes they serve – like a classic meat-and-three with iconic fried chicken, a Venezuelan-Latin restaurant that serves three meals a day and a more than 100-year-old hot dog joint, just to name a few.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Anthony Dobynes of Irondale

What’s your word or phrase of intention for 2022?. “For me, just stay ambitious. That means just keep doing what I’m doing as far as how I’m moving through life. I ain’t doing nothing wrong, I’m living positive. I’m trying to start my trucking company. I’ve got my own truck. I started it last year and everything took off how I expected it to. I just want to keep that ball rolling. This year I’ll branch off onto my own. I bought my own 18-wheeler. I had to reevaluate what I wanted to do in life. I grew up playing ball. Once that didn’t work out how I expected it, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I fell into this. My cousin turned me on to this and it made sense. It allows me to be how I want to be. I didn’t want a boxed-in type of job. I move how I want to move. Of course, I want to work, but I can work on my own terms.” – Anthony Dobynes of Irondale with his daughter, Keilani, 1.
IRONDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Alabama NewsCenter

History on display in sculpture at Alabama Bicentennial Park

The 16 bronze-relief sculptures installed on granite bases at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol take visitors on a journey through pivotal moments in Alabama history. “Each of those moments represents something that was kind of a watershed for the state – where life before and life after were different,” said Jay Lamar, who was the Alabama Bicentennial Commission’s executive director during the three-year celebration of the state’s 200th anniversary.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try Alabama comfort food dishes

In Alabama, food is all about comfort. From barbecue to fried chicken to fried green tomatoes, our state knows how to show love through cuisine. Luckily for us, whenever times are tough and we need a pick-me-up, there are plenty of restaurants that serve amazing comfort food. In fact, there’s so much comfort food in Alabama, it was hard to narrow the list down to 25, much less five dishes. But we did it anyway.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
602K+
Views
ABOUT

Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy