Alabama State

James Spann: Soaking rain ahead for Alabama, and some snow Sunday

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NICE WINTER AFTERNOON: With a partly sunny sky, temperatures are mostly in the 50s across Alabama this afternoon; a few spots in west Alabama have reached 60 degrees. Clouds will thicken across the state ahead of an approaching storm system; tonight’s low will be in the mid to upper...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Rain moves into Alabama tonight; turning much colder Thursday

MILD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are in the 60s across Alabama this afternoon; it will be the warmest day this week, and probably the warmest day for the rest of January. Clouds are increasing over the northern counties and rain is entering the northwest corner of Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. Rain will expand southward tonight; there could be some thunder, but severe storms are not expected here. There is a risk of severe storms west of Alabama tonight across parts of east Texas, Louisiana, south Arkansas and Mississippi.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays dry Tuesday; rain returns late Wednesday

CLEARING: The sky is clearing across Alabama this afternoon. The western and southern counties are enjoying lots of sunshine with temperatures in the 40s. However, clouds linger over some northern and eastern counties, where temperatures are stuck in the 30s. Those lingering clouds will move out this evening, the sky will be mostly clear statewide tonight and temperatures will drop into the 20s early Tuesday morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cold day for Alabama with gradual clearing

James Spann forecasts a cold, dry MLK Day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. COLD MONDAY: In the wake of the system that brought lots of rain and snow to Alabama over the weekend, a cold air mass lingers this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s, and a few spots over north Alabama are below freezing. We expect clouds this morning to give way to a partly sunny sky this afternoon; the high will be in the mid 40s. The average high for Birmingham on Jan. 17 is 54.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Why you should visit Mentone, Alabama

Mentone may be one of Alabama’s most charming small towns. The town on top of Lookout Mountain attracts visitors from across the South who fall in love with Mentone’s earthy vibe, funky arts scene and beauty. Even more people visit the area each year to take in popular summer camps.
MENTONE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

What makes this Alabama grocery store unique

Lucy Greer can’t help but smile when talking about her family’s newest grocery store. “We heard that it’s being called Club Greer’s, which is fun,” Greer said. “We are so happy to see the joy of not only the community that lives and works down here but there’s so many areas from Baldwin County and Mobile County, residents that are just coming to visit this part of the city. That’s exciting.”
MOBILE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama Power’s Malinda Golden changes the rules in her community, on the job

Malinda Golden is a trailblazer both on the job and in the community. “Malinda is in the trenches, jumping hurdles, moving obstacles and creating new paths where none have been before,” said Lynne Hughes, special education teacher and longtime advocate with Golden on behalf of the Eufaula special-needs community. “When people say we can’t do this, she says, ‘Oh yes, we can. Just tell me what resources you need, and I’ll make it happen.’”
EUFAULA, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Essential Montgomery restaurants everyone should try

When it comes to dining out in Montgomery, there’s a little something for everyone no matter what you’re craving. The Capital City offers up an array of eateries that are as eclectic as the must-try dishes they serve – like a classic meat-and-three with iconic fried chicken, a Venezuelan-Latin restaurant that serves three meals a day and a more than 100-year-old hot dog joint, just to name a few.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Anthony Dobynes of Irondale

What’s your word or phrase of intention for 2022?. “For me, just stay ambitious. That means just keep doing what I’m doing as far as how I’m moving through life. I ain’t doing nothing wrong, I’m living positive. I’m trying to start my trucking company. I’ve got my own truck. I started it last year and everything took off how I expected it to. I just want to keep that ball rolling. This year I’ll branch off onto my own. I bought my own 18-wheeler. I had to reevaluate what I wanted to do in life. I grew up playing ball. Once that didn’t work out how I expected it, I didn’t know what I wanted to do, and I fell into this. My cousin turned me on to this and it made sense. It allows me to be how I want to be. I didn’t want a boxed-in type of job. I move how I want to move. Of course, I want to work, but I can work on my own terms.” – Anthony Dobynes of Irondale with his daughter, Keilani, 1.
IRONDALE, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: More dry days for Alabama, then a wet weekend with a few flakes possible

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY THROUGH FRIDAY: Temperatures are below freezing over about the northern two-thirds of Alabama this morning, but we expect another nice warm-up today. With a sunny sky, most communities will see a high in the mid 50s this afternoon, right at seasonal averages for mid-January in Alabama. Dry weather continues Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a good supply of sunshine both days.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Alabama stays dry through Friday; rain returns over the weekend

James Spann forecasts more cool, dry days for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY AIR STAYS IN PLACE: Temperatures were mostly between 28 and 34 degrees across Alabama early this morning with a clear sky. The sky will stay sunny today with a high in the low 50s; the average high for Birmingham on Jan. 11 is 54. Dry weather continues through Friday with seasonal temperatures. A few clouds will show up Thursday as an upper trough moves through. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Sunny, breezy, cool day for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a cool start for the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. QUIET WEEK AHEAD: Rain and thunderstorms moved out of Alabama last night and cooler, drier air has arrived this morning. Today will be sunny, breezy and cooler, with a high between 47 and 51 degrees for most communities. Tonight will be clear and cold, with lows generally between 25 and 32 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston create a magic moment for a critically ill child

Employees at Alabama Power’s Plant Gaston on Thursday made magic happen for a special child, sending 9-year-old Micah and his family on a trip of a lifetime. Micah (pronounced “Meekah”) suffers from a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome or LGS, which causes multiple seizures. Micah also has cerebral palsy. He is nonverbal and confined to a wheelchair.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

History on display in sculpture at Alabama Bicentennial Park

The 16 bronze-relief sculptures installed on granite bases at the foot of the Alabama State Capitol take visitors on a journey through pivotal moments in Alabama history. “Each of those moments represents something that was kind of a watershed for the state – where life before and life after were different,” said Jay Lamar, who was the Alabama Bicentennial Commission’s executive director during the three-year celebration of the state’s 200th anniversary.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

5 must-try Alabama comfort food dishes

In Alabama, food is all about comfort. From barbecue to fried chicken to fried green tomatoes, our state knows how to show love through cuisine. Luckily for us, whenever times are tough and we need a pick-me-up, there are plenty of restaurants that serve amazing comfort food. In fact, there’s so much comfort food in Alabama, it was hard to narrow the list down to 25, much less five dishes. But we did it anyway.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
