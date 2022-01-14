Sharyland ISD To Shut Down Schools Early Next Week

CHRISTOVAL, TX –– Christoval ISD is the latest school district to announce temporary closures as a result of increasing Covid-19 cases. "I want to commend the employees of CISD for taking an "all hands on deck" attitude on keeping our school open for our students," said Walker in the email. "If we continue, we will be operationally ineffective. Therefore, I am calling a temporary closure." In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. David Walker confirmed the school district will be closed from Friday, January 14th to Tuesday, January 18th. Classes will resume on Wednesday, January 18th…

CHRISTOVAL, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO