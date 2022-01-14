ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group Of Stingrays Found Dead At Gladys Porter Zoo

By jsalinas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with Gladys Porter Zoo are pointing to an electrical malfunction as what led to the deaths of a group of...

#The Zoo#Stingrays
KRGV

'Horrific incident': Stingray deaths reported at Gladys Porter Zoo

The Gladys Porter Zoo is investigating after a group of stingrays were found dead Friday morning. A preliminary assessment shows that an electrical issue failed to trigger an emergency back-up system that provides oxygen, filtration and removal of organic waste in the tanks, the zoo said. Veterinary staff are conducting...
