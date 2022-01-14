Group Of Stingrays Found Dead At Gladys Porter Zoo

Another dog was found murdered in Parsons. Parsons PD responded to a report of a dead animal that had been found and was wrapped up in a blanket the animal was found thrown next to a small bridge near Felix and 17th Street. Upon discovery of the animal, it was taken to Parsons Pet Hospital to undergo a full autopsy to determine the cause of death. The report from the autopsy stated that there was severe trauma to the underside of the dog's abdomen and trauma around the neck from the choke chain that was still on the animal. All trauma was consistent with a human killing the animal and was not consistent with an animal attack or vehicle strike.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO