D23 Expo returns once again this year, and an on-sale date for tickets has officially been announced, along with some of this year’s event offerings!. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. PT, with an exclusive presale for Visa cardholders who are also D23 members starting Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Guests must be members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club — either at the complimentary General Member level or the Gold Member level — to purchase tickets.

