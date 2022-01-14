ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Park pedicab driver finds joy in his job

By Mr. G, Tracy Chevrier
The past two years have been difficult for many of us, but finding that little slice of joy in your life everyday can turn things around.

It may be as easy as finding a moment of peace and quiet in our home, laughing more, taking a walk in the park, or as we found out, from one pedicab driver, Frankie “Legs” Legarreta, his joy is elevated, when he brings joy to others.

If you’d like to take a tour with Frankie Legs head to his Facebook page to book a spot, facebook.com/pedicabny .

