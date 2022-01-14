ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Sex offender arrested after failing to report his relocation to Knoxville for at least 15 years

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ika1p_0dm9IxB300

Editor’s Note: This story contained incorrect information about the date of the arrest and that George Million was a registered sex offender. This story has been corrected.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities arrested a violent sex offender this week that had been living in Knoxville since at least 2006 but had failed to to notify law enforcement of his relocation.

George Million, 64, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 12, by officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Knoxville Police Department after they received an anonymous tip on Jan. 10.

Tennessee sex offender registry gets online ‘overhaul’ of data, resources

Investigators received the anonymous tip that Million was a registered sex offender but had not reported his place of residence as required by law. He was taken into custody at a home in the 8300 block of Greenwell Road in the Halls community.

Knoxville man at Jan. 6 Capitol riot enters guilty plea

Documents show Million was convicted in 1993 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in Lee County, Florida, and had been living at the Greenwell address since at least December 2006.

He is facing one charge of felony violation of sexual offender registration requirements. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 4.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Young Dolph murder suspects appear in Memphis court for first time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two suspects in the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared before a judge in a Memphis court for the first time on Wednesday. Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith have been indicted and were arraigned Wednesday morning. Video of their appearance can be seen in the player at the top of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Offender#U S Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WATE

Just got out of prison, need a job? TDOC hosting job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you or someone you know has been recently released from jail or prison and is looking to reenter the workforce, there is an event coming up for you on Thursday, January 30th. The Tennessee Department of Correction and the Knoxville Community Resource Center are teaming up with the American Job […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy