Sex offender arrested after failing to report his relocation to Knoxville for at least 15 years

Editor’s Note: This story contained incorrect information about the date of the arrest and that George Million was a registered sex offender. This story has been corrected.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Authorities arrested a violent sex offender this week that had been living in Knoxville since at least 2006 but had failed to to notify law enforcement of his relocation.

George Million, 64, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 12, by officers with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Service and the Knoxville Police Department after they received an anonymous tip on Jan. 10.

Investigators received the anonymous tip that Million was a registered sex offender but had not reported his place of residence as required by law. He was taken into custody at a home in the 8300 block of Greenwell Road in the Halls community.

Documents show Million was convicted in 1993 of lewd and lascivious acts with a child in Lee County, Florida, and had been living at the Greenwell address since at least December 2006.

He is facing one charge of felony violation of sexual offender registration requirements. He is scheduled to appear in court Friday, March 4.

