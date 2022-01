Julia Fox is hanging out with some serious music A-listers now that she’s dating Kanye West. The couple enjoyed a high-profile Wednesday night out at Hollywood hotspot, Delilah, with Floyd Mayweather, Evan Ross and Jason Lee, but it was their proximity to Madonna that has us the most curious. The Material Girl is finally back living on the West Coast to work on her biopic, so it’s wild to see her out and about in Los Angeles like it is 1990 all over again. In a video shared by Lee on Instagram, Madonna is seen grooving to Drake’s song, “Come Thru”...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO