As Kendrick Lamar prepares to perform next month during halftime of the Super Bowl, he's expanding his brand into film production. The 13-time Grammy winner has teamed with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker to produce a new feature film for Paramount Pictures, according to Variety. The live-action comedy will "depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man, who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum, discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO