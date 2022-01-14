ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2022

By Annabel Gat
Vice
Vice
 5 days ago

The moon enters nurturing water sign Cancer at 11:11 AM, encouraging us to connect with our emotions, intuitions, and creativity. The moon mingles with lucky Jupiter in Pisces at 6:31 PM, inspiring an expansive atmosphere that bodes well for new opportunities!. All times ET. Aries. Your focus turns to...

