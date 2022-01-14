Daily Horoscope: January 15, 2022

Monday evening brings a full moon in sensitive Cancer. Full moons mark moments of culmination, of confusing feelings finally resolving into clarity, of understanding what kind of friend, neighbor, lover, you’re actually meant to be. Then, on Tuesday morning, Uranus retrograde ends, creating the conditions for the universe to surprise you, and — even better — for you to surprise yourself with your own unstoppable inventiveness. Finally, on Wednesday night, the sun enters brilliant, unconventional Aquarius. This season is your chance to reject the crushing weight of practicality. You don’t have to limit your dreams to what seems “realistic.” Instead, let your ideas grow wild and lofty. Let yourself want it all.
