SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Cannon Road. At 2:55 p.m. Jan. 11, a Solon woman, 25, reported that as she drove on Cannon Road, a black vehicle followed her SUV closely, then passed her. The black vehicle then slowed, and the woman passed it. Soon after, at an intersection, the vehicles came to a stop and an argument occurred between the woman and the other driver, a woman described as a blond wearing leggings and in her 30s. The argument then escalated into a physical fight.

SOLON, OH ・ 50 MINUTES AGO