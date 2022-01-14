ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WNH96_0dm9HFkE00

The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The seditious conspiracy charges against Stewart Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers members or associates are the first to be levied in connection with the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. They're also the first to be brought by the Justice Department in over a decade.

A federal magistrate judge in Plano, Texas, ordered Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, to be held in custody until a detention hearing next Thursday.

An Arizona man who was charged in the same indictment as Rhodes and other Oath Keepers members also made his first court appearance on Friday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Fine ordered Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, to remain jailed until a detention hearing next Thursday.

Rhodes and Vallejo were arrested Thursday. The nine others charged in the seditious conspiracy indictment already had been indicted on charges related to the Capitol siege.

Earlier Friday, the top leader of another far-right extremist group with members charged in the Capitol riot was released from jail in Washington D.C. Proud Boys chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio served a five-month jail sentence in a case that wasn't directly related to the Capitol riot.

Video posted on social media showed Tarrio emerging from the jail building and hugging loved ones, carrying his belongings in several white plastic trash bags.

“I feel great,” he told reporters as he loaded his bags into a car.

Tarrio was arrested in Washington two days before the Capitol riot and charged with burning a Black Lives Matter banner that had been ripped from a local Black church during an earlier rally by then-President Donald Trump s supporters. Tarrio pleaded guilty to destruction of property and attempted possession of a large-capacity ammunition feeding device.

Tarrio noted that the city's jail facility still holds several defendants charged in the Capitol riot.

“I’m more worried about them than I was about myself,” Tarrio said.

The indictment charging Rhodes and other Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy says they discussed trying to overturn the election results and preparing for a siege by purchasing weapons and setting up battle plans. On Jan. 6, several members wearing camouflaged combat attire shouldered their way through the crowd and into the Capitol in a military-style stack formation, authorities say.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put the violence into motion.

Authorities have said Rhodes was part of an encrypted Signal chat with Oath Keepers from multiple states and it showed the group was “activating a plan to use force” on Jan. 6. On the afternoon of the 6th, authorities say Rhodes told the group over Signal: “All I see Trump doing is complaining. I see no intent by him to do anything. So the patriots are taking it into their own hands. They’ve had enough.”

Vallejo is accused of coordinating what federal authorities say were “quick reaction force” teams that the Oath Keepers stationed outside of Washington on standby with weapons that could be shuttled to group members and associates.

Authorities say Vallejo, Rhodes and others met at a restaurant in Vienna, Virginia, on the evening on Jan. 6 to celebrate the attack on the Capitol.

The last seditious conspiracy case was filed in 2010 against members of a Michigan militia. But a judge ordered acquittals on the sedition conspiracy charges, saying prosecutors didn't prove the Hutaree militia members ever had detailed plans for a rebellion. Three members of the militia pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

Rhodes, a former U.S. Army paratrooper and Yale Law School graduate, founded the Oath Keepers in 2009. The right-wing extremist group recruits current and former military, police and first responders.

___

Bleiberg reported from Plano, Texas. Billeaud reported from Phoenix.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Loudwire

U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers

The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
buzzfeednews.com

Alleged Capitol Rioters Are Getting In Trouble For Guns And Other Violations After Going Home

WASHINGTON — Joshua Pruitt’s curfew violations had stacked up in the year after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection and allowed to go home on strict conditions. The final straw for the judge was a string of seven violations around the holidays, with Pruitt’s GPS monitor repeatedly showing that he was not where he was supposed to be, sometimes for hours overnight.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

Oath Keepers.

Prosecutors revealed the plans in a court filing on Tuesday. Here's an interesting witness: Federal prosecutors signaled in a Tuesday court filing they intend to call Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn as a witness in the seditious conspiracy case against leaders of the Oath Keepers. The Justice Department revealed its intentions in response to a motion to subpoena Dunn and other officers and investigators, submitted by a lawyer for Oath Keeper Kelly Meggs.
LAW
MSNBC

Oath Keepers sedition indictments are just the beginning for DOJ

The most interesting aspect of the recent indictments of 11 people accused of involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on charges of seditious conspiracy isn’t who has been charged — but who might be charged next. The Justice Department unveiled a 48-page indictment Thursday accusing the 11 defendants of conspiring to oppose by force the government’s transition of presidential power, a jaw-dropping allegation under most circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oath Keepers#Michigan Militia#The Justice Department#Black
NBC News

Stewart Rhodes' Oath Keepers indictment puts January 6 plotters on notice

We’ve reached a turning point on the road to accountability for those who led the Jan. 6 insurrection, whether they stormed the physical congressional barricades or not. On Jan. 13, the Justice Department indicted 56-year-old Stewart Rhodes, head of the extremist group the Oath Keepers, and 10 others whom prosecutors say were the tip of the spear of the Capitol riot. The monumental lead count of the 17-count indictment alleges that he and his co-defendants, along with unnamed others, were part of a “seditious conspiracy.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Upworthy

Rioters thought it was cool to take selfies at the Capitol. Then, the FBI came calling for them

In the aftermath of the Capitol insurrection on January 6 last year, the FBI received over 200,000 tips about rioters who took part in the unprecedented attempt to stop the democratic transfer of power. Everyone from close family members to complete strangers contacted the agency with information about those involved and among those were details about the social media posts of an Ohio man named Walter Messer bragging about him being present at the riot. According to Vox, to verify the tips received against Messer, the FBI turned to three large companies who together, knew pretty much everything about him: AT&T, Facebook and Google.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

The Independent

441K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy