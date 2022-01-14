Family thanks friends, hospital staff during PHX girl's cancer battle

A West Valley family is making sure to send a massive "thank you" to so many who came to their aid in the darkest of times.

Seven-year-old Carson Hunter is surrounded by love and giving. From visits by adorable therapy dogs to dozens of stuffed animal drop-offs at her hospital bed, all of it is to lift her spirits during a time no child should face alone.

“She’s been so brave through all of this,” said Carson's dad Clayton.

Clayton says a simple tummy ache and fever late last year led to a shocking diagnosis. Doctors discovered a large cancerous tumor on her ovary. It’s since been removed and Carson is heading into her final chemotherapy treatment on Monday.

“At Phoenix Children’s, the oncology there, and the child life specialists, they’ve really saved the day,” said Clayton through tears.

The prognosis looks very good. Still, as this little girl faced a frightening unknown, friends, neighbors, businesses, and strangers took that journey with her every step of the way.

“It’s impossible to keep track of everyone who's helped us and all the people, whether that’s been through donations, through gifts, or food,” said Clayton. “It's hard to explain the type of love we’ve felt from so many through this process.”

She’s gotten countless cards, clothing donations, socks, beanies, coloring books, puzzles and over $50,000 to a GoFundMe page. On Christmas, she even got a surprise visit outside her home.

“The doorbell rang, and we went and looked out and opened the door. It was 75 people, people from all over, that had just kind of gathered in our front yard and started caroling,” said Clayton.

For every tear shed in fear during this journey, another was shed in joy through the incredible generosity of an army of people supporting a little girl ready to kick cancer's butt.

“Everyone who has helped me, Kristi, Carson, Lainey, and Mya, thank you, we couldn’t do it without you,” said Clayton.