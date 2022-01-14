ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for

TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present ( excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold . Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here .

ABC

United We Fall ( canceled ; one season)

CBS

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition ( renewed for Season 3 )
CSI: Vegas ( renewed for Season 2 )

Fox

Bob’s Burgers ( renewed for Seasons 12 & 13 )
Family Guy ( renewed for Seasons 19 & 20 )
Fantasy Island ( renewed for Season 2 )
Filthy Rich ( canceled ; one season)
Housebroken ( renewed for Season 2 )
Last Man Standing ( canceled , nine seasons; ending in 2021)
Lego Masters ( renewed for Season 2 )
MasterChef ( renewed for Season 12 )
neXt ( canceled ; one season)

NBC

La Brea ( renewed for Season 2 )

The CW

The Outpost ( canceled ; four seasons)
The Republic of Sarah ( canceled ; one season)
Riverdale ( renewed for Season 6 )
Roswell, New Mexico ( renewed for Season 4 )
Supergirl ( canceled ; six seasons)
Superman & Lois ( renewed for Season 2 )
Two Sentence Horror Stories ( renewed for Season 3 )
Walker ( renewed for Season 2 )
World’s Funniest Animals ( renewed for Season 2 )

Adult Swim

Tuca and Bertie ( renewed for Season 3 )

AllBlk

Terror Lake Drive ( renewed for Season 2 )

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead ( renewed for Season 8 )
Kevin Can F**k Himself ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 2)

AMC+

Happy Valley ( revived for Season 3 ); final season)

Apple TV+

Carpool Karaoke: The Series ( renewed for Season 5 ; moved from Apple Music)
Dickinson ( canceled ; three seasons)
Foundation ( renewed for Season 2 )
Invasion ( renewed for Season 2 )
Little Voice ( canceled; one season )
The Morning Show ( renewed for Season 3 )
Mythic Quest ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
Physical ( renewed for Season 2 )
Servant ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 4)
Truth Be Told ( renewed for Season 3 )

AwesomenessTV

Noah Beck Tries Things ( renewed for Season 2 )

BBC America

Killing Eve ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 4)

BET

Tyler Perry’s Sistas ( renewed for Season 4 )

BET+

Bigger ( canceled ; two seasons)
First Wives Club ( renewed for Season 3 )

Bounce

Johnson ( renewed for Season 2 )

Comedy Central

South Park ( renewed for Seasons 25-30 )

Discovery+

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop ( renewed for Season 2 )
Naked and Afraid of Love ( renewed for Season 2 )
UFO Witness (renewed for Season 2)

Disney Channel

Bunk’d ( renewed for Season 6 )
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables ( canceled ; two seasons)
The Ghost and Molly McGee ( renewed for Season 2 )
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ( renewed for Season 3 )
Raven’s Home ( renewed for Season 5 )

Disney Junior

Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends ( renewed for Season 2 )

Disney+

Big Shot ( renewed for Season 2 )
Diary of a Future President ( canceled ; two seasons)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Mysterious Benedict Society ( renewed for Season 2 )
Star Wars: The Bad Batch ( renewed for Season 2 )

E!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ( canceled ; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)

Epix

Godfather of Harlem ( renewed for Season 3 )

Freeform

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay ( canceled ; two seasons)
Good Trouble ( renewed for Season 4 )
Motherland: Fort Salem ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)

FX

American Horror Stories ( renewed for Season 2)
Better Things ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 5)
Reservation Dogs ( renewed for Season 2)
What We Do in the Shadows ( renewed for Season 4)
Y: The Last Man ( canceled ; two seasons)

FXX

Archer ( renewed for Season 13)

HBO

Betty ( canceled ; two seasons)
Lovecraft Country ( canceled ; two seasons)
Music Box ( renewed for Season 2 )
100 Foot Wave (renewed for Season 2)
Painting with John (renewed for Season 2)
Succession ( renewed for Season 4 )
We’re Here ( renewed for Season 3 )
The White Lotus ( renewed for Season 2 )

HBO Max

FBoy Island ( renewed for Season 2 )
Doom Patrol ( renewed for Season 4 )
Generation ( canceled ; one season)
Gossip Girl ( renewed for Season 2 )
Head of the Class ( canceled ; one season)
The Hype ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Other Two ( renewed for Season 3 )
Pennyworth ( renewed for Season 3 ; moving from Epix)
Search Party ( canceled ; five seasons)
Selena + Chef ( renewed for Season 4 )
The Sex Lives of College Girls ( renewed for Season 2 )
Sweet Life: Los Angeles ( renewed for Season 2 )
Titans ( renewed for Season 4 )
Wahl Street (renewed for Season 2)

HGTV

Bargain Block ( renewed for Season 2 )
Brother vs. Brother ( renewed for Season 7 )
Home Town ( renewed for Season 6 )
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop ( renewed for Season 2 )
No Demo Reno ( renewed for Season 2 )
Rock the Block ( renewed for Season 3 )

Hulu

The D’Amelio Show ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Great ( renewed for Season 3 )
Only Murders in the Building ( renewed for Season 2 )
Pen15 ( canceled ; two seasons)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)

IMDb TV

Leverage: Redemption ( renewed for Season 2 )

MTV

Deliciousness ( renewed for Season 3 )
Jersey Shore Family Vacation ( renewed for Season 5 )
Messyness ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Challenge: All Stars ( renewed for Season 2 )

National Geographic

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller ( renewed for Season 3 )

Netflix

Ada Twist, Scientist ( renewed for Season 2 )
The American Barbecue Showdown ( renewed for Season 2 )
Arcane ( renewed for Season 2 )
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love ( canceled ; one season)
The Circle ( renewed for Season 2 )
Cobra Kai ( renewed for Season 5 )
Crime Scene ( renewed for Seasons 2-4 )
Dash & Lily ( canceled ; one season)
Derry Girls ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)
Emily in Paris ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
Formula 1: Drive to Survive ( renewed for Season 4 )
Gentefied ( canceled ; two seasons)
High on the Hog ( renewed for Season 2 )
Hit & Run ( canceled ; one season)
Indian Matchmaking ( renewed for Season 2 )
Julie and the Phantoms ( canceled , one season)
Kid Cosmic ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )
My Unorthodox Life ( renewed for Season 2 )
Narcos: Mexico ( canceled ; three seasons)
Never Have I Ever ( renewed for Season 3 )
Outer Banks ( renewed for Season 3 )
Power Rangers Dino Fury ( renewed for Season 2 ; moving from Nickelodeon)
Ridley Jones ( renewed for Season 2 )
Sex Education ( renewed for Season 4 )
Sex/Life ( renewed for Season 2 )
Unsolved Mysteries ( renewed for Season 3 )
Virgin River ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
The Witcher ( renewed for Season 3 )
You ( renewed for Season 4 )
Zero Chill ( canceled ; one season)

Nickelodeon

Side Hustle ( renewed for Season 2 )
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan ( renewed from Season 3 )

OWN

All Rise ( renewed for Season 3 ; moving from CBS )
Queen Sugar ( renewed for Season 7 ; final season)

Pantaya

Ana ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )

Paramount+

The Harper House ( canceled ; one season)
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years ( renewed for Season 2 )
No Activity ( renewed for Season 4 )
The Real World Homecoming ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )
Rugrats ( renewed for Season 2 )
60 Minutes Plus ( canceled ; one season)
Star Trek: Discovery ( renewed for Season 4 )
Star Trek: Prodigy ( renewed for Season 2 )
Why Women Kill ( renewed for Season 3 )

PBS

All Creatures Great and Small ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )

Peacock

The Amber Ruffin Show ( renewed for Season 2 )
A.P. Bio ( canceled ; four seasons)
One of Us Is Lying ( renewed for Season 2 )
Punky Brewster ( canceled , one season)
We Are Lady Parts ( renewed for Season 2 )

Prime Video

Breathe: Into the Shadows ( renewed for Season 2 )
Hanna ( canceled ; three seasons)
I Know What You Did Last Summer ( canceled ; one season)
The Outlaws ( renewed for Season 2 )
Panic ( canceled ; one season)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan ( renewed for Season 4 )

Roku Channel

Dishmantled ( renewed for Season 2 )
Most Dangerous Game ( renewed for Season 2 )
Punk’d ( renewed for Season 2 )

Showtime

The Chi ( renewed for Season 5 )
Desus & Mero ( renewed for Season 4 )
Flatbush Misdemeanors ( renewed for Season 2 )
Yellowjackets ( renewed for Season 2 )
Your Honor ( renewed for Season 2 )

Shudder

Dragula ( renewed for Season 5 )

Starz

Blindspotting ( renewed for Season 2 )
BMF ( renewed for Season 2 )
Heels ( renewed for Season 2 )
Men in Kilts ( renewed for Season 2 )
Power Book II: Ghost ( renewed for Season 3 )
Power Book III: Raising Kanan ( renewed for Season 2 )
Run the World ( renewed for Season 2 )

Syfy

Chucky ( renewed for Season 2 ; also airs on USA Network)

TBS

American Dad! ( renewed for Seasons 18 & 19 )
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ( renewed for Season 7 )
Miracle Workers ( renewed for Season 4 )

TLC

Extreme Sisters ( renewed for Season 2 )
I Love a Mama’s Boy ( renewed for Season 3 )
sMothered ( renewed for Season 4 )

Topic

The Accidental Wolf ( renewed for Season 2 )

Travel Channel

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life ( renewed for Season 2 ; also on Discovery+)
The Haunted Museum ( renewed for Season 2 ; also on Discovery+)

TruTV

Tacoma FD ( renewed for Season 4 )

USA Network

Chucky ( renewed for Season 2 ; also airs on Syfy)
The Sinner ( canceled ; will end after current Season 4)

VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race ( renewed for Season 14 )
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked ( renewed for Season 14 )
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race ( renewed for Season 2 )

Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
TV SERIES
Rupaul
Sarah
Selena
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
#Tv Streaming#The Morning Show#Disney Junior#Abc#Cbs Big#Nbc La Brea#Riverdale#Superman Lois#Apple Music
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
