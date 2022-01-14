Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season
Here is Deadline’s latest list of renewals and cancellations for
TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2021 to the present ( excluding syndicated shows). First-year series are in bold . Note that some shows listed as canceled are airing their final seasons. Keep checking back as we add to the list, and email here for additions and omissions. For the list of 2020-21 renewals and cancellations, click here .
ABC
United We Fall ( canceled ; one season)
CBS
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition ( renewed for Season 3 )
CSI: Vegas ( renewed for Season 2 )
Fox
Bob’s Burgers ( renewed for Seasons 12 & 13 )
Family Guy ( renewed for Seasons 19 & 20 )
Fantasy Island ( renewed for Season 2 )
Filthy Rich ( canceled ; one season)
Housebroken ( renewed for Season 2 )
Last Man Standing ( canceled , nine seasons; ending in 2021)
Lego Masters ( renewed for Season 2 )
MasterChef ( renewed for Season 12 )
neXt ( canceled ; one season)
NBC
La Brea ( renewed for Season 2 )
The CW
The Outpost ( canceled ; four seasons)
The Republic of Sarah ( canceled ; one season)
Riverdale ( renewed for Season 6 )
Roswell, New Mexico ( renewed for Season 4 )
Supergirl ( canceled ; six seasons)
Superman & Lois ( renewed for Season 2 )
Two Sentence Horror Stories ( renewed for Season 3 )
Walker ( renewed for Season 2 )
World’s Funniest Animals ( renewed for Season 2 )
Adult Swim
Tuca and Bertie ( renewed for Season 3 )
AllBlk
Terror Lake Drive ( renewed for Season 2 )
AMC
Fear the Walking Dead ( renewed for Season 8 )
Kevin Can F**k Himself ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 2)
AMC+
Happy Valley ( revived for Season 3 ); final season)
Apple TV+
Carpool Karaoke: The Series ( renewed for Season 5 ; moved from Apple Music)
Dickinson ( canceled ; three seasons)
Foundation ( renewed for Season 2 )
Invasion ( renewed for Season 2 )
Little Voice ( canceled; one season )
The Morning Show ( renewed for Season 3 )
Mythic Quest ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
Physical ( renewed for Season 2 )
Servant ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 4)
Truth Be Told ( renewed for Season 3 )
AwesomenessTV
Noah Beck Tries Things ( renewed for Season 2 )
BBC America
Killing Eve ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 4)
BET
Tyler Perry’s Sistas ( renewed for Season 4 )
BET+
Bigger ( canceled ; two seasons)
First Wives Club ( renewed for Season 3 )
Bounce
Johnson ( renewed for Season 2 )
Comedy Central
South Park ( renewed for Seasons 25-30 )
Discovery+
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop ( renewed for Season 2 )
Naked and Afraid of Love ( renewed for Season 2 )
UFO Witness (renewed for Season 2)
Disney Channel
Bunk’d ( renewed for Season 6 )
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables ( canceled ; two seasons)
The Ghost and Molly McGee ( renewed for Season 2 )
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series ( renewed for Season 3 )
Raven’s Home ( renewed for Season 5 )
Disney Junior
Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends ( renewed for Season 2 )
Disney+
Big Shot ( renewed for Season 2 )
Diary of a Future President ( canceled ; two seasons)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Mysterious Benedict Society ( renewed for Season 2 )
Star Wars: The Bad Batch ( renewed for Season 2 )
E!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians ( canceled ; 20 seasons; ending in 2021)
Epix
Godfather of Harlem ( renewed for Season 3 )
Freeform
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay ( canceled ; two seasons)
Good Trouble ( renewed for Season 4 )
Motherland: Fort Salem ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)
FX
American Horror Stories ( renewed for Season 2)
Better Things ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 5)
Reservation Dogs ( renewed for Season 2)
What We Do in the Shadows ( renewed for Season 4)
Y: The Last Man ( canceled ; two seasons)
FXX
Archer ( renewed for Season 13)
HBO
Betty ( canceled ; two seasons)
Lovecraft Country ( canceled ; two seasons)
Music Box ( renewed for Season 2 )
100 Foot Wave (renewed for Season 2)
Painting with John (renewed for Season 2)
Succession ( renewed for Season 4 )
We’re Here ( renewed for Season 3 )
The White Lotus ( renewed for Season 2 )
HBO Max
FBoy Island ( renewed for Season 2 )
Doom Patrol ( renewed for Season 4 )
Generation ( canceled ; one season)
Gossip Girl ( renewed for Season 2 )
Head of the Class ( canceled ; one season)
The Hype ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Other Two ( renewed for Season 3 )
Pennyworth ( renewed for Season 3 ; moving from Epix)
Search Party ( canceled ; five seasons)
Selena + Chef ( renewed for Season 4 )
The Sex Lives of College Girls ( renewed for Season 2 )
Sweet Life: Los Angeles ( renewed for Season 2 )
Titans ( renewed for Season 4 )
Wahl Street (renewed for Season 2)
HGTV
Bargain Block ( renewed for Season 2 )
Brother vs. Brother ( renewed for Season 7 )
Home Town ( renewed for Season 6 )
Home Town: Ben’s Workshop ( renewed for Season 2 )
No Demo Reno ( renewed for Season 2 )
Rock the Block ( renewed for Season 3 )
Hulu
The D’Amelio Show ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Great ( renewed for Season 3 )
Only Murders in the Building ( renewed for Season 2 )
Pen15 ( canceled ; two seasons)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga ( renewed/canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)
IMDb TV
Leverage: Redemption ( renewed for Season 2 )
MTV
Deliciousness ( renewed for Season 3 )
Jersey Shore Family Vacation ( renewed for Season 5 )
Messyness ( renewed for Season 2 )
The Challenge: All Stars ( renewed for Season 2 )
National Geographic
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller ( renewed for Season 3 )
Netflix
Ada Twist, Scientist ( renewed for Season 2 )
The American Barbecue Showdown ( renewed for Season 2 )
Arcane ( renewed for Season 2 )
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love ( canceled ; one season)
The Circle ( renewed for Season 2 )
Cobra Kai ( renewed for Season 5 )
Crime Scene ( renewed for Seasons 2-4 )
Dash & Lily ( canceled ; one season)
Derry Girls ( canceled ; will end after upcoming Season 3)
Emily in Paris ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
Formula 1: Drive to Survive ( renewed for Season 4 )
Gentefied ( canceled ; two seasons)
High on the Hog ( renewed for Season 2 )
Hit & Run ( canceled ; one season)
Indian Matchmaking ( renewed for Season 2 )
Julie and the Phantoms ( canceled , one season)
Kid Cosmic ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )
My Unorthodox Life ( renewed for Season 2 )
Narcos: Mexico ( canceled ; three seasons)
Never Have I Ever ( renewed for Season 3 )
Outer Banks ( renewed for Season 3 )
Power Rangers Dino Fury ( renewed for Season 2 ; moving from Nickelodeon)
Ridley Jones ( renewed for Season 2 )
Sex Education ( renewed for Season 4 )
Sex/Life ( renewed for Season 2 )
Unsolved Mysteries ( renewed for Season 3 )
Virgin River ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
The Witcher ( renewed for Season 3 )
You ( renewed for Season 4 )
Zero Chill ( canceled ; one season)
Nickelodeon
Side Hustle ( renewed for Season 2 )
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan ( renewed from Season 3 )
OWN
All Rise ( renewed for Season 3 ; moving from CBS )
Queen Sugar ( renewed for Season 7 ; final season)
Pantaya
Ana ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )
Paramount+
The Harper House ( canceled ; one season)
Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years ( renewed for Season 2 )
No Activity ( renewed for Season 4 )
The Real World Homecoming ( renewed for Seasons 2 & 3 )
Rugrats ( renewed for Season 2 )
60 Minutes Plus ( canceled ; one season)
Star Trek: Discovery ( renewed for Season 4 )
Star Trek: Prodigy ( renewed for Season 2 )
Why Women Kill ( renewed for Season 3 )
PBS
All Creatures Great and Small ( renewed for Seasons 3 & 4 )
Peacock
The Amber Ruffin Show ( renewed for Season 2 )
A.P. Bio ( canceled ; four seasons)
One of Us Is Lying ( renewed for Season 2 )
Punky Brewster ( canceled , one season)
We Are Lady Parts ( renewed for Season 2 )
Prime Video
Breathe: Into the Shadows ( renewed for Season 2 )
Hanna ( canceled ; three seasons)
I Know What You Did Last Summer ( canceled ; one season)
The Outlaws ( renewed for Season 2 )
Panic ( canceled ; one season)
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan ( renewed for Season 4 )
Roku Channel
Dishmantled ( renewed for Season 2 )
Most Dangerous Game ( renewed for Season 2 )
Punk’d ( renewed for Season 2 )
Showtime
The Chi ( renewed for Season 5 )
Desus & Mero ( renewed for Season 4 )
Flatbush Misdemeanors ( renewed for Season 2 )
Yellowjackets ( renewed for Season 2 )
Your Honor ( renewed for Season 2 )
Shudder
Dragula ( renewed for Season 5 )
Starz
Blindspotting ( renewed for Season 2 )
BMF ( renewed for Season 2 )
Heels ( renewed for Season 2 )
Men in Kilts ( renewed for Season 2 )
Power Book II: Ghost ( renewed for Season 3 )
Power Book III: Raising Kanan ( renewed for Season 2 )
Run the World ( renewed for Season 2 )
Syfy
Chucky ( renewed for Season 2 ; also airs on USA Network)
TBS
American Dad! ( renewed for Seasons 18 & 19 )
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee ( renewed for Season 7 )
Miracle Workers ( renewed for Season 4 )
TLC
Extreme Sisters ( renewed for Season 2 )
I Love a Mama’s Boy ( renewed for Season 3 )
sMothered ( renewed for Season 4 )
Topic
The Accidental Wolf ( renewed for Season 2 )
Travel Channel
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life ( renewed for Season 2 ; also on Discovery+)
The Haunted Museum ( renewed for Season 2 ; also on Discovery+)
TruTV
Tacoma FD ( renewed for Season 4 )
USA Network
Chucky ( renewed for Season 2 ; also airs on Syfy)
The Sinner ( canceled ; will end after current Season 4)
VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race ( renewed for Season 14 )
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked ( renewed for Season 14 )
RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race ( renewed for Season 2 )
