Betty White To Be Honored In NBC Primetime Special

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hourlong primetime special commemorating the life and legacy of the trailblazing television star.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl will air Monday, January 31 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Friends and stars will pay tribute to one of the world’s most beloved entertainers in the special. “The hour will include clips that best capture White’s irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career,” according to NBC.

White, who most famously starred in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls , died peacefully at her home in Brentwood on New Year’s Eve, just 17 days from her 100th birthday. Tributes poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry and beyond including from President Joe Biden and Michelle Obama.

White, who had hundreds of TV credits, was a multiple Emmy, Grammy and SAG Award winner as well as being a tireless advocate for animals.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

Comments / 6

propellor
4d ago

My daughters and I have had a Golden Girls night for a while and it’s going to keep going may you REST in PEACE you beautiful woman

Reply
7
Gladdie
5d ago

Thank you SERVING OUR COMMUNITY WITH YOUR GENEROUSITY AND GIVING BACK TO OTHERS

Reply
6
Sharon Horton
5d ago

Will always be that beautiful Golden Girl. You're missed. Rest in Heaven Betty

Reply
6
extratv

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Betty White’s death certificate has been released 11 days after her death on New Year’s Eve. In her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, White’s cause of death is listed as cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for stroke when blood flow in the brain is impeded by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Where will Betty White be buried?

While it has not been announced where Betty White will be buried, she could be returned to her dear husband Allen Ludden’s side and be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin. The cemetery is about 50 miles southwest of Madison. The pair, who met on Password, the show that Ludden hosted, were married from 1963 until his 1981 death from stomach cancer. Ludden was just 64 when he died five days shy of the couple’s 18th wedding anniversary. White, who had been married twice before Ludden, never married again. “When you’ve had the best, who needs the rest,” White told Couric. “He was special.”
MINERAL POINT, WI
Mega 99.3

Betty White’s Final Words Will Leave You Reeling

Betty White's final words were nothing short of heart-wrenching and heartwarming. In a new interview with Page Six, White's former Mama's Family co-star Vicki Lawrence revealed how she discovered what the Golden Girl said before she passed away. Lawrence texted her former co-star Carol Burnett after she saw the news...
CELEBRITIES
