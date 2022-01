ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has delivered his first 2022 mock draft of the year and he has Liberty quarterback Malik Willis going early in the first round. Kiper has Willis going No. 11 overall to the Washington Football team and he is the first quarterback off the board in his mock draft. Other QBs going in the first round of Kiper’s first mock draft are Pitt’s Kenny Pickett going No. 18 to the New Orleans Saints, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral going No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and North Carolina’s Sam Howell going No. 28 to the Detroit Lions.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO