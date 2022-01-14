ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Florida AIDS Cyclists Raise $1.23M for Local HIV Services

By Trenton Straube
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new year is off to a great start for five HIV organizations in Florida: They received checks totaling nearly $1.23 million, the amount raised in November during a local HIV/AIDS fundraising bike ride. The annual Southern Most HIV/AIDS Ride (the SMART Ride) takes place over two days in...

POZ

Black and Latino Folks Are Less Likely to Be Referred for PrEP

In 2019, Black and Latino Americans who tested negative for HIV were the least likely to be referred to clinicians who could provide pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to data published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Despite accounting for 71% of all new HIV diagnoses that year, Black and Latino people accounted for only 42% of PrEP referrals.
HEALTH
POZ

Get Free COVID-19 Tests Sent to Your Home!

The test is in the mail! Every household in the United States is now eligible to order four free at-home tests for COVID-19. The tests are available via the federal website COVIDtests.gov, which officially launches Wednesday but was up and running a day early. Each order includes four individual COVID-19 tests to be shipped via the U.S. Post Office starting late January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

Understanding Where HIV Hides Offers Clues for a Cure

Over time, HIV may increasingly hide its genetic material in inactive parts of the human chromosome where it is unable to produce new virus, according to research published in Cell. These findings could offer clues to a “block and lock” strategy to help people on antiretroviral treatment achieve long-term remission.
SCIENCE
POZ

Starting Hepatitis C Treatment at Time of Diagnosis Leads to High Cure Rate

People with hepatitis C who start direct-acting antiviral treatment when and where they are diagnosed had a high likelihood of achieving a cure, according to study results presented at the 2021 AASLD Liver Meeting. By eliminating the need to navigate the medical system, this model could be a good option for marginalized populations, including people experiencing homelessness and people who inject drugs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

Hackers Possibly Accessed Data on 1.3M Clients at Florida’s Broward Health

Cyberattackers breached the computer system of Broward Health in Florida, possibly accessing the personal data, such as Social Security numbers and medical records, of over 1.3 million of its clients and employees. However, “there is no evidence the information was actually misused,” according to Broward Health, which operates over 30 health care facilities in southeast Florida and serves nearly 2 million people, offering everything from HIV and COVID-19 treatment to cancer and heart health services as well as general and emergency care.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
POZ

Connect and Inspire Black Gay Men

Larry Walker remembers waking up one morning a few years back and logging into Facebook to connect with THRIVE SS, a support group for African-American gay men living with HIV, only to be confronted with random news items about the killing of yet another Black man. “Our members were being triggered and traumatized just trying to get to a space of support,” he realized. And after a mysterious Facebook glitch purged most of THRIVE SS’s members—“We went from 1,000 to 13 and had to rebuild!”—Walker and his fellow members knew they had to create their own network.
TECHNOLOGY
POZ

More Than Words

“Yours in the Struggle” is how I close correspondence. The phrase is more than words—it’s an homage to my friend and partner in crime Michael Hirsch. I moved to Washington, DC, in 1985 to fight an epidemic that was killing my family and friends. To this day, I am not sure why they chose me, a twentysomething kid from across the country who knew nothing of politics. The serendipity of life meant that I had to find the courage to leave the comfort of home in Seattle and jump into the abyss of DC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Faith Leaders Who Promoted COVID-19 Vaccines Pivot to Fight HIV

Faith leaders who successfully encouraged their communities to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and enroll in vaccine trials now hope to engage their congregations in the fight against HIV. When the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in 2020, a team of federal health leaders formed the COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) to counter the...
RELIGION
POZ

“We Need Your Donations!”

Lifesaving combination therapy for HIV arrived in 1996. That year also saw the launch of Aid for AIDS, an international organization based in New York City that gathers unused, unexpired meds and distributes them to people living with HIV across the globe who don’t have access to treatment. Founded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POZ

Everyday – January/February 2022

PLUS – AIDS Is Everyday launches on POZ.com. (2017) 23 – Project Inform founder and longtime AIDS activist Martin Delaney dies of liver cancer at age 63. (2009) 31 – Angelina Jolie stars in the television film Gia, about the life of supermodel Gia Carangi, who died of AIDS-related causes at age 26. (1998)
HEALTH
POZ

Treatment: Biktarvy for Kids

Biktarvy, which has become a popular single-tablet HIV regimen since it was approved for adults in 2018, is now available for small children. Biktarvy, from Gilead Sciences, is a once-daily pill containing the integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine. In October 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the all-in-one pill for children who weigh between 14 and 25 kilograms, or about 30 to 55 pounds; 30 pounds is a typical weight for a 2-year-old child. The small pill contains lower doses of the three medications, taking into account children’s lower weight. The FDA approved Biktarvy both for children starting treatment for the first time and for those who already have an undetectable viral load on their current therapy and wish to switch to a new regimen. Approval was supported by a study of 22 children, 91% of whom maintained viral suppression after six months on the pill. No new adverse events or laboratory abnormalities were observed, making the treatment as safe for children as it is for adults.
KIDS
POZ

Cure: Natural Cure

A second woman appears to have eliminated HIV naturally and may even be considered cured. Last year, Xu Yu, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital, and colleagues reported that Loreen Willenberg, dubbed “the San Francisco Patient,” appears to be cured without a stem cell transplant. Willenberg has maintained control of HIV for decades without antiretroviral therapy. The researchers were unable to find any intact HIV blueprints in more than 1.5 billion of her blood and gut cells, suggesting that her immune system may have eliminated the viral reservoir. Now, Yu’s team has reported that a second woman, “the Esperanza Patient,” who received antivirals for only six months during pregnancy, had no intact viral genomes in more than 1.19 billion blood cells and 500 million placenta tissue cells. Yu suggests that a specific type of killer T-cell response common to both patients may be driving these outcomes. If these immune mechanisms can be better understood, researchers may be able to develop therapies that mimic them.
SCIENCE
POZ

2022 HIV/AIDS Awareness Days

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Black people made up 42% of new diagnoses in the United States in 2018. NBHAAD raises awareness about HIV prevention, care and treatment within Black communities. March 10. National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. #NWGHAAD. According to the CDC,...
HEALTH
POZ

Cabenuva Works Regardless of Weight

Long-acting injectable Cabenuva works well in people with obesity, according to research presented at the European AIDS Conference. Cabenuva consists of an extended-release formulation of ViiV Healthcare’s new integrase inhibitor, cabotegravir, plus an injectable version of the NNRTI rilpivirine. It involves two separate shots in the buttocks administered by a health care provider.
HEALTH
POZ

The 340B Program

As members of AIDS United’s 340B Working Group, we’re working to end the HIV epidemic by the end of the decade. That isn’t fantastical thinking—it is more than possible with today’s medical science. For those of us living with HIV, there are medicines that can...
HOMELESS
POZ

Tivicay Bests Non-Integrase Therapy as First- and Second-Line HIV Treatment For Kids

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) already named Tivicay (dolutegravir) as one of two preferred treatments for children living with HIV, but a clinical trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine confirms it: HIV regimens containing the integrase inhibitor resulted in more children achieving an undetectable viral load at 96 weeks than regimens without dolutegravir.
SCIENCE
POZ

Watch a Long-Term HIV Survivor’s Unusual Quest for a Cure

If you need a break from year-end gatherings and anxiety-inducing headlines (and who doesn’t?), here’s an inspiring diversion: the documentary short Right to Try, about Jeffrey Drew. Diagnosed with HIV in 1987, Drew stopped taking his lifesaving meds nearly two years ago to start an experimental treatment to cure HIV.
CANCER
POZ

2021 Top HIV Science Stories

In the second year of the pandemic, COVID-19 remained a major topic of interest for POZ readers (No. 5, 10 and 13). The good news is that a majority of people with HIV can mount an effective immune response against the coronavirus (No. 19). Studies show that most HIV-positive people respond well to COVID-19 vaccines, though people with uncontrolled HIV and low CD4 counts may not fare as well. Health officials urge everyone—especially those at higher risk, including people with HIV—to get a booster for maximum protection. For those who don’t respond to vaccines, COVID-19 pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) may be an option. Advocates continue to demand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, just as they fought for global access to HIV treatment two decades ago.
SCIENCE
POZ

POZ

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

POZ is the nation's leading brand about HIV/AIDS. Offering unparalleled editorial excellence, POZ and POZ.com are identified by our readers as their most trusted sources of information about the disease. Serving the community of people living with and those affected by HIV/AIDS since 1994, POZ chronicles the AIDS pandemic domestically—and around the world.

 https://www.poz.com

