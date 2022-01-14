Florida AIDS Cyclists Raise $1.23M for Local HIV Services

Biktarvy, which has become a popular single-tablet HIV regimen since it was approved for adults in 2018, is now available for small children. Biktarvy, from Gilead Sciences, is a once-daily pill containing the integrase inhibitor bictegravir, tenofovir alafenamide and emtricitabine. In October 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the all-in-one pill for children who weigh between 14 and 25 kilograms, or about 30 to 55 pounds; 30 pounds is a typical weight for a 2-year-old child. The small pill contains lower doses of the three medications, taking into account children’s lower weight. The FDA approved Biktarvy both for children starting treatment for the first time and for those who already have an undetectable viral load on their current therapy and wish to switch to a new regimen. Approval was supported by a study of 22 children, 91% of whom maintained viral suppression after six months on the pill. No new adverse events or laboratory abnormalities were observed, making the treatment as safe for children as it is for adults.

KIDS ・ 16 DAYS AGO