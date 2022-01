From 1964’s The Last Man on Earth to 2007’s I Am Legend to the Will Forte sitcom The Last Man on Earth, the extinction of the human race sits heavily on our collective imagination. In writer-director Jonathan Nossiter’s Last Words, we find ourselves transported to 2086. The last person alive narrates his story from 2084-2086, detailing how the human race is going extinct. This sci-fi drama presents an actual apocalypse as both versions of I Am Legend has our protagonist contend with genetically engineered monsters. But here, the only monstrous aspect is that humanity has reached its inevitable end.

