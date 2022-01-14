New COVID-19 testing site coming to Rockwall

Larry Nixon, general manager of a greenhouse on the outskirts of Lockhart, showed me some of the most emerald-green basil I’d ever seen. “That’s a healthy plant,” he said, pointing one out. Its leaves curved like a sail catching a gust of wind. “They are heavy in oils, so they’ll be more flavorful,” he added. I lowered my face toward the plants to smell them. It was at this point a robot rolled by.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO