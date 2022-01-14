Scott Alexander: I love Wildcat and hope that Vail Resorts improves

I hope that Vail Resorts and the PCMR ski patrol can have a make-up hug. Ski patrolling was once a function of volunteers with maybe a few paid supervisors. Helping the skiing public was a price gladly paid for love of sport, the free pass, and first crack at the pow, and it was a collaborative win-win for the patrol and the owners. But skip ahead 40 years and the now-corporate resorts still tend to think of the patrol as ski bums in it for the freebies, even though the skills required have mushroomed into vital professions. Unfortunately, it takes unions and strike threats to put the stereotype to bed and wake up the CEOs.
