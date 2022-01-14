Scott Alexander: I love Wildcat and hope that Vail Resorts improves

I read with great interest the recent “Park City ‘duplicating’ Vail” article in The Park Record. Having skied at Vail a few years ago with a group of friends I could really relate. I have always heard how great Vail was for skiing but getting to the slopes (and back) is another story. We started our journey after parking in one of those mega-metered underground parking structures. Lots of walking was involved just to get to the base of the mini city center. Once there you wander by all kinds of shops, follow any signs you may see and hope you will end up at the slopes. The scale at Vail is on a whole different level than Park City Mountain Resort, and I felt happy that our access at PCMR was so much easier and the views weren’t so compromised.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 12 DAYS AGO