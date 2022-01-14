Have You Seen Him? Cops in Gloucester County, NJ, Searching for 14-year-old Boy

Everyone who has seen the photos of the car crash Dan Summers had on January 10th seems to have the same reaction. That is the worst-looking car crash they have ever seen. The car he was driving hit a pole and split in two in the serious one-car crash at the intersection of New Road and Tilton Road in Northfield. Firefighters arrived to find Dan Summers heavily entrapped in one section of the vehicle.

NORTHFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO