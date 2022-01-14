ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Have You Seen Him? Cops in Gloucester County, NJ, Searching for 14-year-old Boy

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cops in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a 14-year-old boy who ran away. The Monroe...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 5

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJSP: Ocean County, NJ, Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Garden State Parkway Road-rage Incident

State troopers say they have arrested an Ocean County man for allegedly shooting at a moving vehicle on the Garden State Parkway last Wednesday in a road rage incident. 22-year-old William Sabo, Jr., of Berkeley Township has been charged with attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Cops Identify Man Found Dead on Black Horse Pike by Walmart

Cops in Egg Harbor Township have identified the body that was found on the Black Horse Pike near Walmart Monday morning. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, their officers were called to the eastbound lanes of the Pike near Oak Tree Plaza/Walmart at about 7:20 AM for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person on the shoulder of the road.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Cops Seek Man Seen in Clearest Surveillance Picture Ever

Cops in Vineland are asking for your help identifying a man seen in what could be one of the clearest surveillance pictures ever. Normally, when officers are asking for the public's help with figuring out who someone is, the media gets pictures from blurry video cameras that look like they were installed in 1987 or pictures of monitors that are showing a video clip.
VINELAND, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Wildwood, NJ, Man Arrested for Not One, But Two Car Burglaries

A 19-year-old man from Wildwood finds himself in trouble with the law for allegedly breaking into two vehicles near his home. According to the Wildwood Police Department, their officers were called to the 300 West Block of Cresse Avenue just before 1 AM Sunday. They say, "The response was a direct result of the owner of a nearby property, observing suspicious activity on his exterior surveillance camera system."
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

GoFundMe Set Up to Help Man Who Lost His Arm in Northfield Crash

Everyone who has seen the photos of the car crash Dan Summers had on January 10th seems to have the same reaction. That is the worst-looking car crash they have ever seen. The car he was driving hit a pole and split in two in the serious one-car crash at the intersection of New Road and Tilton Road in Northfield. Firefighters arrived to find Dan Summers heavily entrapped in one section of the vehicle.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy