Fayetteville, AR

Brand set to seal World Cup as Betsema skips penultimate round in France

By Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
Cyclingnews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

World Champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) looks set to seal the overall title of the 2021-2022 UCI Cyclo-cross World...

www.cyclingnews.com

Cyclingnews

No Flanders or Roubaix for Philippe Gilbert in his final season

Philippe Gilbert has laid out his spring schedule for 2022, what will be his last season in the pro peloton. The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix winner will not take on either race this year, instead focusing on the Ardennes Classics. The 39-year-old, who reaches the end of his three-year...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Giro, Tour, Vuelta: Who is riding which Grand Tour in 2022

Last week's series of team presentations and big-name rider interviews means we largely know which riders are targeting which Grand Tours in 2022. We can now prepare our Grand Tour diaries and better understand which race scenarios and riders will dominate the sports biggest races in May, July and late summer.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

ASO announce teams set to race men's and women's Paris-Roubaix

Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) have announced the teams that will compete in Paris-Roubaix Femmes held on April 16 and Paris-Roubaix on April 17 in France. Outside of the automatically-invited squads there will be seven women's teams and four men's teams that have secured wildcard invitations to the event. The women's...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Sam Bennett: I've been successful before and I will be again

Amid all the talk and speculation about whether Fabio Jakobsen will be QuickStep-AlphaVinyl's sprinter at next year's Tour de France, if Mark Cavendish will get the nod and beat Eddy Merckx's record, or if Wout van Aert can win the green jersey, it's noticeable that returning Bora-Hansgrohe sprinter Sam Bennett is no longer the main topic of conversation.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UAE sponsor Tadej Pogacar's development programme Pogi Team

Pogi Team, the youth team founded by two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) will be sponsored by UAE and will ride under the name Pogi Team UAE Generali in 2022. When asked about the news at the recent UAE Team Emirates press conference, Pogačar told...
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Mur de Huy a triple threat for 24 women's teams at La Flèche Wallonne

Race organisers ASO announced revised courses for the women’s peloton at La Flèche Wallonne Feminine and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes today, with riders having to climb Mur de Huy three times during the mid-week Flèche Wallonne on April 20. In the final installment of the Ardennes Classics on April 24, the riders will tackle Côte de Mont-le-Soie for the first time en route to Liège.
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Susanne Andersen: It's special to be part of Uno-X

Susanne Andersen (Uno-X) has said that the chance to be part of Norway’s first-ever Women's WorldTeam influenced her decision to move from Team DSM as she pursues more leadership opportunities in 2022. After three years at Team DSM, Andersen was recruited by team manager Lars Bak to join the...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Uno-X men awarded invitations to Flèche Wallonne, Liège-Bastogne-Liège

The men's Uno-X ProTeam have secured wild card invitations to La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège as the Norwegian team continues to build its 2022 race calendar and ambitions. Uno-X have also confirmed invitations to Paris-Roubaix, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, the Saudi Tour, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and other early-season...
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

UCI recommends strict measures in third season of COVID-19 pandemic

With the start of the 2022 racing season getting underway in days the UCI is preparing to impose strict rules to mitigate COVID-19 risks. Hopes of a more 'normal' season with the advent of effective vaccinations came crashing down amid exponential increases in cases across Europe brought on by the more infectious Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Cyclingnews

Tadej Pogacar and Egan Bernal to clash at UAE Tour

The UAE Tour has been confirmed for its scheduled date of February 20-26, with Tadej Pogačar and Egan Bernal expected to clash in the first WorldTour race of the season. While the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked the cancellation of the Tour Down Under and the Vuelta a San Juan, the UAE Tour is on, with the seven-day race including three sprint and echelon opportunities, a nine-kilometre time trial, a finish atop Jebel Jais and a final mountain stage to the summit of Jebel Hafeet.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

Asgreen adds Amstel Gold Race to Classics mix in 2022

Parts of Kasper Asgreen’s 2022 season programme were so predictable they are barely newsworthy. A return to the Tour of Flanders and E3 Harelbeke, where he out-gunned the big-name favourites in 2021, was always on the cards. A crack at the opening time trial of the Tour de France, particularly given its Copenhagen location, was equally likely for a three-time Danish champion in the discipline. But Amstel Gold Race?
CYCLING
Cyclingnews

Robbie McEwen dropped from SBS television commentary team

Robbie McEwen will no longer be a part of the SBS television cycling commentary team, with the three-time winner of the Tour de France green jersey saying he was axed without a valid explanation. The Australian broadcaster's response to explain why his contract wasn't renewed is that they are “exploring a different approach in 2022”.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cyclingnews

Richeze re-joins UAE Team Emirates until end of Giro d'Italia

Max Richeze has re-joined UAE Team Emirates on a temporary contract that runs until the end of the Giro d’Italia in May. The Argentinian’s WorldTour career appeared to be over when his contract was not renewed at the end of 2021, but an injury to new arrival Alvaro Hodeg saw UAE Team Emirates approach Richeze with a short-term contract.
WORLD
Cyclingnews

ABOUT

Cyclingnews is the passionate cycling fan's first port of call for news, race results, tech, live race coverage, race photography, interviews, features, diaries, video content, fitness and forums.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

