Brand set to seal World Cup as Betsema skips penultimate round in France

The UAE Tour has been confirmed for its scheduled date of February 20-26, with Tadej Pogačar and Egan Bernal expected to clash in the first WorldTour race of the season. While the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked the cancellation of the Tour Down Under and the Vuelta a San Juan, the UAE Tour is on, with the seven-day race including three sprint and echelon opportunities, a nine-kilometre time trial, a finish atop Jebel Jais and a final mountain stage to the summit of Jebel Hafeet.

WORLD ・ 16 HOURS AGO