Youngsville giving away COVID test kits

 5 days ago
Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter announced today that the City has received an allotment of Covid-19 Test Kits from the Louisiana Department of Health.

The Covid-19 free test kits will be distributed by Farmer’s Drugs located at 601 Lafayette St (Youngsville Hwy 89), Youngsville, LA 70592 this Saturday, January 15 from 8:00 to Noon or until the supply is depleted.

This will be through their drive-thru window only. Everyone must remain in their vehicles.

The kits will be limited to 1 test kit per person, there are 2 tests per kit.

Multilingual call center in Lafayette expanding

LAFAYETTE, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and CALLS PLUS President Barbara Lamont announced Wednesday the expansion of the company's multilingual call center in Lafayette. The expansion will retain 37 jobs and create 50 new direct jobs; Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 27 indirect jobs for a total of 77 new jobs in the Acadiana region.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Acadia Parish Sheriff announces scholarship

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced Wednesday that the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program is currently underway. The Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs' Honorary Membership Program.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
Garbage collection pushed back a day in Lafayette Parish

If today is your regular waste collection day, then it will be pushed back a day after collection was put on pause for the national holiday, MLK, Jr. Day. Republic Waste will begin collecting trash again, today, according to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), but if today is your regular collection day, then on Wednesday your trash will be collected. Friday's pick-up will be done on Saturday this week. Regular schedules will resume next week, they say.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Senate candidate releases marijuana-smoking campaign ad

A Louisiana man hoping to become the state's next U.S. Senator has created a campaign ad that features him smoking a blunt to call attention to marijuana issues. Gary Chambers Jr., a progressive activist who says he will run for U.S. Senate as a Democrat, smokes the pot in a New Orleans field, this report from ABC News states.
LOUISIANA STATE
Two killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash identified

The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified. According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
