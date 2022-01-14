ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

EPSO looking for help to solve tractor theft

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L7xy6_0dm9DjbO00

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in solving a theft of lawn and farm equipment from Beaver Road.

Deputies were called to the location on December 30. Multiple lawn and farm equipment items were stolen from the 5400 block of Beaver Road.

Here's a list:

  • 1 Kabota tractor, orange and black in color model number L4200 S/N 10242 with multiple bush hog attachments and tractor equipment
  • 1 Kabota side-by-side camouflaged and black in color (S/N 32090)
  • 1 orange/black chainsaw, 1 orange/black pole saw, and 1 orange/black weed eater

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Evangeline Parish Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161.
The property owner is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the finding of these items and or the arrest and conviction of the subjects responsible.

As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is always seeking information on criminal activity and urges the Public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org] . Any person reporting information will remain anonymous.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Evangeline Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Evangeline, LA
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
KATC News

Suspect wanted in New Iberia Friday shooting

New Iberia Police are seeking a local man in connection with a Friday night shooting that left two women wounded. Leroy Lenwood Jr. is wanted on a warrant for two counts attempted first-degree murder, two counts aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts aggravated criminal damage to property and one count illegal use of weapons.
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Tractor#Epso#Investigation Department
KATC News

Police fire at alleged drunk driver

Lafayette Police fired at a vehicle that plowed through a fatality investigation scene, nearly striking several officers. The driver, Dominque Mills, 29, of Carencro, was booked with two counts attempted first-degree murder, second-offense DWI and reckless operation.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATC News

Man accused of fatal subway shove arraigned on murder charge

The man accused of pushing a woman to her death in a New York City subway station was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday and ordered held without bail. Simon Martial, 61, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michelle Alyssa Go, who was shoved in front of a subway train in the Times Square station on Saturday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATC News

Acadia Parish Sheriff announces scholarship

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson announced Wednesday that the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program is currently underway. The Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs' Honorary Membership Program.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
KATC News

Two killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash identified

The two people killed in a helicopter crash in Lafourche Parish have now been identified. According to the Lafourche Parish coroner's office, the two men who died in that crash on the morning of January 14, have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City, Florida, and 51-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy