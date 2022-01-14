ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Cité des Arts needs help purchasing 40 new seats

KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T0NFx_0dm9Diif00

Cité des Arts needs 40 seats to replace worn seats in the theater and seeking donations to help purchase these new seats.

Any amount that you can afford to give will help, but you can purchase your own seat or purchase a seat to dedicate to the memory of someone else, according to a spokesperson for Cité des Arts.

Purchase a seat with a gift of $350 and Cité des Arts will place a small plaque on each seat honoring your gift, or the memory of someone you designate.

You can donate at www.citedesarts.org/sponsors . Email danny@citedesarts.org, or call 337-291-1122 for more information.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Major donor helps with purchase of Main Street Theater

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new owner has given another chance to Main Street Theater in Columbiana. Since 1953, Main Street Theater has been a staple in the community. But since the start of the pandemic, it has laid dormant. Last year, the building was being put up for...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Sheridan Media

Creek Side Performing Arts Needs Help Moving

Creek Side Performing Arts of Buffalo, is requesting help from the public to move stored items and to find a new place to rehearse. The old carousel gift shop, where the theater group stores their belongings and rehearses, has been sold and they must vacate by Sunday, January 23. According...
BUFFALO, WY
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing#Musical Theater#Charity#Cit Des Arts#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New Online Tool Helps Walmart Customers Shop by Dietary Needs

Walmart customers with specific dietary needs and preferences now can access an online tool meant to help them find suitable foods and beverages while shopping in-store or online. The new Walmart Shop-by-Diet tool is available at walmart.sifter.shop. Chicago-based Sifter SP, the company behind the item-filtering offering, calls itself a Nutrition...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Charities
cutbankpioneerpress.com

Heart Butte Helping Hand receives funds to purchase needed freezers and coolers

Heart Butte Helping Hand food and clothing pantry is excited to receive funding from the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council to purchase freezers and coolers. We have purchased a three-door cooler and a three-door freezer. Previously we had three older model freezers, one of which is probably around 75 years old at least. With these new additions we will be able to serve our community with needed food supplies.
HEART BUTTE, MT
Axios

First look: Ricochet, Des Moines' new game lounge

A new game lounge, Ricochet, will open in downtown Des Moines Monday. State of play: The space features Olympic-sized ping pong tables, a 22-foot-long shuffleboard and an eight-person foosball table. There's a full bar and outside food is welcomed. (Fong's Pizza is just across the street.) Between the lines: The...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Teacher says she was fired for not meowing at student who identifies as cat

A substitute teacher says she was canned for not “identifying” with all of her students, including a young boy who claims to be a cat. In a TikTok video, a woman going by the handle @crazynamebridgetmichael claims she was let go for not meowing back at a student, who then stormed out of the classroom.
ANIMALS
dailymemphian.com

Art of the deal: Buyer deftly times purchase of 47 acres

“It’s amazing that almost every commercial real estate developer has driven by this site for years, but nobody looked underneath the hood,” broker Barry Maynard said. Thank you for supporting local journalism. Subscribers to The Daily Memphian help fund our newsroom of over 35 full-time, local journalists plus...
REAL ESTATE
columbusmakesart.com

Ring in the New Year with the Arts

Happy 2022, friends! I know there’s a lot of apprehension going into this new year. Here’s hoping everyone is able to stay safe and weather the storm. If you feel comfortable and are able, there are still ways you can support the arts this time of year, as there’s plenty going on. Here’s what I found on ColumbusMakesArt.com this week:
COLUMBUS, OH
Portland Tribune

New art on display at library

Oregon City artist Lucas Nickerson will have 16 pieces on display at Canby Public Library through Feb. 24. Sixteen unique art pieces by Oregon City artist Lucas Nickerson will be on display at the Canby Public Library through Feb. 24. Through simple use of animals, people, symbolism, and puns, Nickerson works to create paintings that inspire unique interpretation of their meaning.
OREGON CITY, OR
Axios

New literary plaques installed at Des Moines' Easter Lake bridge

A "pithy pomes" competition resulted in the installation of seven new literary plaques on the pedestrian bridge at Easter Lake last month. The contest name is colloquial speak, organizer John Morrissey told Axios. (They're really just prose poems or free verse.) Submissions were limited to 34 characters, or 17 on...
POLITICS
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy