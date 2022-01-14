Cité des Arts needs help purchasing 40 new seats

Cité des Arts needs 40 seats to replace worn seats in the theater and seeking donations to help purchase these new seats.

Any amount that you can afford to give will help, but you can purchase your own seat or purchase a seat to dedicate to the memory of someone else, according to a spokesperson for Cité des Arts.

Purchase a seat with a gift of $350 and Cité des Arts will place a small plaque on each seat honoring your gift, or the memory of someone you designate.

You can donate at www.citedesarts.org/sponsors . Email danny@citedesarts.org, or call 337-291-1122 for more information.

