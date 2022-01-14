First Look: Inside Conrad’s Luxurious First Hotel in Tulum

Mexico ’s Tulum is not short on design-forward luxury boutique hotels, but the coastal region has few larger resorts—and almost none from international names—that manage to both offer high-end hospitality and honor the rich cultural heritage of the area. But Conrad Hotels & Resorts is changing that.

With this first look, Robb Report can reveal the Hilton luxury brand, which currently helms 40 properties across five continents, will open the Conrad Tulum Riviera Maya on January 15 in a bid to give travelers a taste of the “real” Tulum.

“The hotel in its design and the experience it offers provides a return to Tulum’s true identity through a uniquely modern expression,” hotel manager Javier Martinez told Robb Report .

Located eight miles north of the town center on a secluded bay, the 349-room oceanfront sanctuary immerses guests in the distinctive landscape. You’re surrounded by a tropical jungle and pristine Caribbean waters, with hidden cenotes and colorful wildlife just waiting to be discovered. The hotel itself is a clever interpretation of Mayan architecture that pays homage to the surroundings with natural fabrics and materials. One highlight is the jaw-dropping macrame installation in the lobby that comprises some 7,058 separate strings. Elsewhere, you can expect monumental wooden doors engraved by local artisans and life-size, hand-painted jaguar murals in each guest bathroom.

Speaking of rooms, each offers panoramic views of the ocean via floor-to-ceiling windows, along with elegant furnishings and all the expected mod-cons. The ground floor rooms feature a plunge pool while the higher-ups have a private balcony with a relaxation tub. Guests after more space can opt for a suite that comes complete with a living room, dining space fit for eight and a master bathroom with a soaking tub and rainfall shower.

Another standout of the hotel is the spa which gives guests a chance to experience the country’s culture firsthand while improving their wellbeing. Nestled within the lush mangroves, and inspired by the legends of the Mayan gods, the spa offers treatments that combine traditional Mexican herbalism and healing techniques with modern science and tech. The Mayan Manteada, for instance, involves an ancient massage technique in which shawls are tied around the waist to relax and realign the body. The hotel also has an in-house Shaman to perform ancient rituals like the “purifying gratitude” and “sacred cenote” ceremonies.

Throughout their stay, guests can also partake in an array of other activities, whether it be snorkeling or kayaking or lounging by one of the five pools. The hotel also boasts Tulum’s largest, and only, purpose-built event center, which can be used for beachside weddings, soirées, conventions, conferences and more.

The hotel offers formidable dining options, too. There are a total of five restaurants that run the gamut from a sophisticated fine diner helmed by chef Jeraí Miranda to a Teppanyaki joint that pairs classic Japanese and Southeast Asian techniques with local ingredients and styles. The six bars, meanwhile, sling regional spirits and refreshing tropical cocktails, along with fine wines. If all that doesn’t satiate you, though, Tulum’s legendary local fare is just a stone’s throw away.

“The hotel is one-of-a-kind in its multitude of options for those seeking varying types of experiences both on-site and in the greater destination of Tulum,” Martinez adds. Rooms start at $700 per night, suites at $1,000.

Check out more images of the resort below: