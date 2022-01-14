ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Sweet treat pairs two of Lincoln's favorites

By Jean Ann Miller, Lincoln Courier
 5 days ago

A culinary collaboration is making some sweet options for all to enjoy in downtown Lincoln. Top Hat Creamery, 513 Pulaski Street, Arcade #9, is now offering the option of getting Mel-O-Cream donuts included in their order.

Lisa Mestinsek, owner of Top Hat, said she is always thinking of new and different ways to work together with other Lincoln businesses.

“I see Joe (Ryan) on a weekly basis and we were talking about working together. So, I picked up a dozen donuts on Monday and decided to combine the two and offer it to our customers,” said Mestinsek.

“We sold out on the first day,” said Mestinsek with a smile.

The pairing of ice cream and donuts is something that individuals can customize to suit their tastes.

“We have glazed, long johns and cake donuts. We don’t offer crème filled because it really doesn’t work,” said Mestinsek.

The pairing sells for $5 and is available now.

Mestinsek says she has received positive feedback on the sweet combination.

“Someone came in to pick one up for a friend that was pregnant and craving sweets. Unfortunately we had sold out. I felt so bad,” said Mestinsek.

The shop will offer deals for Valentines Day and also plans to team up with other Lincoln favorites.

"We have worked with Guesthouse and this is just another component to offer our customers. I am always looking for ways on how Lincoln businesses can work together."

