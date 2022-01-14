ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapids deal MF Kellyn Acosta to Los Angeles FC

By Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Los Angeles FC acquired U.S. national team midfielder Kellyn Acosta from the Colorado Rapids on Friday for up to $1.5 million in General Allocation Money.

The deal calls for $1.1 million in General Allocation Money to be paid evenly over the next two seasons. The Rapids could receive up to $400,000 more in GAM if performance bonuses are met.

The 26-year-old Acosta has 16 goals and 20 assists in nine MLS seasons with FC Dallas (2013-18) and the Rapids (2018-21). He had one goal and two assists in 21 matches (19 starts) last season.

Acosta has also earned 45 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team. He played in 21 matches in 2021 and was part of the team that won the Gold Cup.

“Kellyn is a player that has all the attributes necessary to play how we want in the midfield,” LAFC general manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “He provides versatility and ability to help our team immediately. He is in his prime, a fixture in our National Team, and offers the MLS experience we sought in the offseason.”

Acosta is eligible to become a free agent following the 2023 season. He made $1 million in base salary last season and $1.115 million overall. Colorado’s attempts to sign him to an extension were unsuccessful.

Acosta arrives in Los Angeles under new coach Steve Cherundolo after the departure of Bob Bradley. LAFC went 12-13-9 (45 points) last season and missed the playoffs.

–Field Level Media

