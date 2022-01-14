ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

How to get the government’s free COVID tests online

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AziRH_0dm9DBmo00

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you.

All Americans will be able to order up to four free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests through a new website starting on Jan. 19, marking the latest effort by the federal government to combat the Omicron variant.

Delivery of the tests ordered through the new website—http://COVIDTests.gov—is expected to take seven to 12 days. To order tests, users will need to enter only their name and street address.

No time was given for when the website will start accepting orders on Jan. 19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans use an at-home test after they start having COVID-like symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has the virus, or before gathering indoors with people who are at risk of severe disease or who are unvaccinated.

The U.S. Postal Service will deliver the tests while the U.S. Digital Service is assisting with the website's launch.

Getting a COVID-19 rapid antigen test in the U.S. has been extremely difficult and costly in recent weeks because of a major shortage since the Omicron variant struck this winter.

To ease the supply crunch, the COVIDtests.gov site will take orders in the coming weeks for up to 500 million at-home COVID-19 tests, which the federal government is in the process of acquiring. Officials previously procured 500 million COVID tests, bringing the total number of free tests in the U.S. during the pandemic to 1 billion.

Orders for around 420 million tests are already under contract and “tens of millions" are currently in hand, the White House said in a statement on Friday, noting "testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

The White House has also required private insurers to cover the costs of up to eight over-the-counter at-home tests monthly starting Jan. 15.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden plans to order 500 million more rapid COVID-19 tests to fight Omicron

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. President Joe Biden plans to order an additional 500 million rapid COVID tests to send to Americans, doubling the number the administration is already in the process of acquiring, as demand outstrips supply.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

COVID boosters do not provide protection against against Omicron, study finds

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Booster shots with messenger RNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE failed to block Omicron in a study of some of the first documented breakthrough cases caused by the highly contagious variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtva.com

Federal COVID-⁠19 tests website available for orders

Free at-home COVID-19 tests are now available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Every home in the United States is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. According to HHS, orders will usually ship in 7-12 days. Open the link below to order.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Postal Service#Americans#Omicron#The U S Postal Service#The U S Digital Service#Covidtests Gov#The White House
Vox

What you need to know about Biden’s free rapid test program

The White House’s long-awaited website for ordering free Covid-19 rapid tests is finally live. The new page, covidtests.gov, arrives amid a shortage of rapid tests and a surge in Covid-19 cases fueled by the omicron variant. While this new program isn’t flawless, flooding the country with easily accessible rapid tests could be a powerful tool to fight the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Associated Press

Website for free virus tests is here. How does it work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under criticism after weeks of shortages, President Joe Biden’s administration is working to make COVID-19 rapid test kits more available and accessible to Americans by boosting supply and lowering costs. A new federal website to request free test kits officially launches Wednesday — but was available to use Tuesday — with the first shipments going out to Americans by the end of the month. In addition, most Americans are now able to get reimbursed for tests that they purchase.
INTERNET
MSNBC

Biden's free Covid test plan through private insurers is a mess

President Joe Biden’s plan to make rapid Covid-19 tests available by coordinating with private health insurers officially kicked off this weekend. And it’s already going very, very poorly. My colleague Hayes Brown warned in December of the pitfalls of setting up a complicated reimbursement system through private insurance....
POTUS
beckershospitalreview.com

Americans can now order free COVID-19 test kits; N95s to be shipped to pharmacies

The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes. "Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests," the website — covidtests.gov — says. "The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them."
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Free COVID tests arrive in the US this week, but there’s a strict limit

On January 13, President Biden gave an update on the government’s plan to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests, including a timeline for when the companion website would launch. Biden said at the time that the website was on track to launch “next week,” referring to the week starting on January 16, and it seems that estimate was spot-on. The online ordering portal is now live, though the public won’t be able to submit their orders until later on in the week.
U.S. POLITICS
thebossmagazine.com

COVID Tests, Masks Going Out Nationwide

The federal government is taking two big steps to contain the spread of COVID-19, though they may be too late to combat the current omicron variant wave. The first is to make four at-home tests per address available for free via the U.S. Postal Service. The second is to ship 400 million N95 and KN95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile to pharmacies and health centers throughout the country.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Here's how to request free at-home COVID tests starting Wednesday

Americans will be able to order free at-home tests online starting Wednesday, part of the Biden administration's strategy to make COVID-19 tests more accessible as Omicron variant continues to cause high numbers of cases across the U.S. On Wednesday, Americans will be able to log onto COVIDTests.gov, where they will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Complex

Biden Administration to Start Mailing At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Free—Here’s How to Get It

The Biden administration is sending at-home COVID-19 tests starting next week, and will allow Americans to redeem tests at no cost through their insurance, too. Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, Americans with private insurance will be able to purchase at-home testing kits online or in stores, and get them reimbursed through a simple claim with their insurer. In order to do so, a receipt must be provided, and tests will not be subject to deductibles. Insurers have since detailed a list of the preferred storefronts and pharmacies through which to purchase these tests, as they will only reimburse up to $12 per test.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
WebMD

Fed Website for Free COVID-19 Tests Opens Jan. 19

COVIDTests.gov starting Jan. 19. The tests will ship within 7 to 12 days after being ordered, senior officials from President Joe Biden’s administration said Friday. The U.S. Postal Service will handle the shipping and delivery through first-class mail. People will input their name and mailing address on the website...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

78K+
Followers
4K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy