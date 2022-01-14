ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

One Work: Yolanda López’s “Tableaux Vivant”

By Gillian Sneed
Art in America
Art in America
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zP86_0dm9CY5k00

Yolanda López’s “Tableaux Vivant” series (1978) comprises twelve color photographs depicting the artist as a young woman wearing running shorts and sneakers, adopting various poses: grinning toothily while thrusting one fist in the air and clutching a bundle of paintbrushes in the other; standing in coy contrapposto with her head cocked to one side, left hand resting on her hip and right arm brandishing the brushes; or lunging forward, wielding the brushes like a sword. This iconic work in López’s oeuvre, on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego , also positions the artist as a saint: she stands in front of a body-height, hand-painted mandorla, while at her feet is a makeshift altar of everyday objects arranged on a traditional Mexican blanket, among them a potted plant, a ceramic jug, a Wonder Woman comic book, small American and Mexican flags, a pomegranate, a vase of flowers, and—most significantly—an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, as well as a red prayer candle dedicated to her, and an image of the associated Aztec fertility goddess Tonantzin.

A powerful symbol of womanhood in Mexican culture, the Virgin of Guadalupe is traditionally depicted as a humble and passive Mary, enshrined in a halo of light with her head bowed, eyes downcast, and hands in contemplative prayer. By contrast, López appears proud and active as a modern-Chicana-as-Virgin, surrounded by symbols establishing that she is a feminist, artist, and athlete. An example of performance for the camera, a genre artists engaged especially in the 1960s and ’70s to toy with gender roles and identities, the series shows López starting to explore her own sometimes contradictory identities: traditional Mexican American culture was not always hospitable to feminist ideas, and second-wave U.S. feminism sometimes excluded women of color. López experienced those tensions throughout her life; indeed, this is her first solo museum exhibition, and it opened just one month after her death at the age of 78. Her long, notable career blossomed from this playful seed.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

Thud, Tap, Trickle: “Soft Water Hard Stone” at the New Museum

Concrete being essentially stone, and people essentially water, the latest New Museum Triennial, titled “Soft Water Hard Stone,” evokes an image of the institution being incrementally worn away by a succession of visitors. Dramatizing this vision is one of the first pieces a visitor encounters on the fourth level: Machine #4: stone (ground), 2017, by Gabriela Mureb, features a simple motorized rod rigged to prod, continuously and rhythmically, a head-size rock. The rock tips back, then forward, striking the concrete floor with a thump that resounds through the gallery. In a corner of the same room is the first portion...
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Flesh and Oil: Chaïm Soutine and Willem de Kooning at Musée de l’Orangerie

Ever ambitious, Willem de Kooning once declared to his photographer friend Rudy Burckhardt that he wanted to paint “like Ingres and Soutine—both at the same time.” Ingres, no doubt, for the rigor and refinement of his portraits of noble patrons, and Soutine for the expressionistic abandon he brought to everything from scenes of everyday working people to dense, windswept landscapes of the South of France. Even if Soutine did not return the reference—he and de Kooning never met—the latter’s repeated acclaim served as sufficient premise for the academically enlightening exhibition “Chaïm Soutine/Willem de Kooning, La Peinture Incarnée (Paint Made Flesh)” at...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Haunting Modernity

In Belonging and Betrayal: How Jews Made the Art World Modern, historian Charles Dellheim recounts the story of a commission that could have gone terribly awry. In 1900, Josse and Gaston Bernheim, the sons of respected Parisian art dealer Alexandre Bernheim, wanted to celebrate their engagement to two sisters, Mathilde and Suzanne Adler, by asking Pierre-Auguste Renoir to paint their fiancées’ portraits. The problem was that the Bernheims and their fiancées were Jewish, and Renoir’s willingness to accept a commission from Jewish patrons was in some doubt. The ongoing Dreyfus affair had split the Impressionists along political lines, with Claude...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

What the Soil Knows: Dineo Seshee Bopape at ICA VCU

“It’s hard for a person to see the entire elephant,” Dineo Seshee Bopape explained during a walkthrough, speaking about the found animal figurines of wood and plastic scattered throughout her exhibition at the Institute of Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond. Referring to the fact that a human might understand a large animal differently than might, say, an eagle or an ant, Bopape’s comment could also describe the way a viewer might experience her installation, which requires that they crouch to inspect these figurines of birds and mammals placed on soil-covered blankets and piles of bricks, or look...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
Guadalupe, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Art in America

Dash of Earth, Flash of Sky: Alice Trumbull Mason at Washburn Gallery

“Like ordinary everyday experience, except about two inches off the ground”—that’s the Buddhist scholar D. T. Suzuki explaining what enlightenment feels like, but he might as well be talking about the late style of Alice Trumbull Mason, the subject of a quietly superb exhibition at Washburn Gallery. Nothing she paints is all that bold or new—yellow triangle here, thin white rectangle there—but each shape is ever so slightly intensified by a mystical rightness of color and balance. Some of the time, the effect is faint enough to miss entirely, and even when you notice, it’s easy to get frustrated with...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Of Masks and Men: James Ensor at Gladstone Gallery

“James Ensor: An Intimate Portrait” is a welcome, if somewhat misconceived exhibition of works by fin de siècle Belgium’s most beloved oddball. Save the appealingly modest scale of the works included in the show, the portrait of Ensor presented at Gladstone Gallery in New York is familiar, not intimate. By familiar, I mean first that the show and its accompanying catalogue deliver few surprises. This is not a criticism. Curator Sabine Taevernier has hung a representative sampling of the artist’s work, nearly thirty pictures in various mediums and genres, “mainly from the period 1888–1896, eight years during which the artist created...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Conservator Suzanne Siano on NASA’s Restoration Techniques and Securely Investing in Art

Q&A with with Suzanne Siano, chief conservator and director of Modern Art Conservation. How did Modern Art Conservation begin? I went to New York University for my graduate conservation degree, intending to become an old masters conservator. During my final year of school, I took an internship at the Museum of Modern Art. It was amazing to be there, especially on days when I could be alone in the galleries. The MoMA conservators were very giving of their time and expertise, and I was able to work on some true masterworks. I [was hired there and] stayed for nearly thirteen years, and...
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Simone Fattal’s Timeless Journeys

Five figures—each standing a little more than a meter high—dominate Simone Fattal’s current exhibition, “Finding a Way,” at the Whitechapel Gallery in London. One androgenous humanoid, cast in bronze, is titled The Master (1998). Despite its powerful name, it stoops slightly, as if pausing on a long journey, resigned to its fate. Its companions are made of heavy clay, headless, with legs like tree trunks. They are, as Whitechapel director Iwona Blazwick observes in the exhibition catalogue, “part human, part architecture,” suggesting “doors, arches and windows.” Think of them as portals, then, to Fattal’s way of seeing the world. That perspective...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Feminism#Vivant#Mandorla#Wonder Woman#Aztec#Mexican American
Art in America

Glitching the Art Institution: Legacy Russell

The 2021–22 issue of Art in America’s Annual Guide, released in December 2021, includes interviews with recently appointed directors of art institutions. A beloved nonprofit space known for presenting challenging interdisciplinary art, particularly in video and performance, the Kitchen just celebrated its fiftieth anniversary. Ahead of a multimillion-dollar building renovation, new executive director and chief curator Legacy Russell—formerly associate curator at the Studio Museum in Harlem—speaks about the institution’s audience, its role within the art world, and her plans for its future. The Kitchen is going through a major transformation. What has made this place so spectacular is the interdisciplinary approach employed...
MUSEUMS
Art in America

Forms of Memories: Rosemary Mayer at Swiss Institute

In 1988, at the age of forty-four, artist Rosemary Mayer wrote an article titled “Some of My Stories” for the feminist art and politics journal Heresies. Weaving together her own narratives and those of friends, she described women who were underpaid and undervalued, many of them suffering from cancer, drugs, or men. Resigned yet hopeful, Mayer also contemplated her own status. “Twenty years ago was better,” she wrote in the introductory poem, reflecting on her career’s successful dawn and current stagnation, “And maybe in twenty more, / It will be better again.” Unfortunately, it took nearly thirty years and the...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Icons to Icons: John Chamberlain at Gagosian

If John Chamberlain hadn’t planted his flag and declared himself crushed car guy back in 1957, somebody else probably would have, and they’d probably be famous today. But I doubt they’d have done as much with the territory. All but one of the eighteen sculptures in “Stance, Rhythm, and Tilt,” an exhibition at Gagosian in New York, were made from beat-up car parts. It’s one of those rare gimmicks that transcends mere gimmickry, so packed with symbolic import (the waning of America’s manufacturing base? the violence endemic to American society? something about America?) that you could almost miss the subtle...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Sofia Crespo’s Speculative Nature

The creature appears to be, at first glance, a parrot, with bright feathers in yellow, red, green, and blue. But another look, and one sees that it’s shaped more like a duck, or perhaps two ducks melded into one. What looks like an eye might really be the wing of a butterfly. The more closely one looks at the image, the more the creature is unrecognizable; it dissolves into a strange jumble of component parts, which seem to add up to nothing, and then cohere once again into something both familiar and unknown. This is one of the images from Sofia...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Art in America

Radical Restructure: Innovative Art Spaces in Los Angeles

Patrons crowding toward the three art fairs taking place in Los Angeles during Frieze Week 2020 may have noticed a much scrappier presentation along the way: a yellow wire rack for the popular Spanish-language circular El Clasificado, temporarily stocked with art. In 2018, Pamela Ramos started the art newsstand El Clasificado in front of a MacArthur Park grocery, and she has since collaborated with mainstream LA venues such as the Institute of Contemporary Art. In their Frieze Week group show, titled “Keeping Up with the Gagosians,” which was set up, guerilla-fashion, outside the ALAC, Felix, and Frieze fairs in turn,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

Recipes for Representation: Lucia Hierro at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum

Five grocery bags, sculpturally rendered at a height of five feet, surround visitors in the first gallery of Lucia Hierro’s exhibition “Marginal Costs” at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum in Ridgefield, Connecticut. One of these wall-hung sacks, Sweet Beans (Habichuela con Dulce), 2017, is made of magenta-colored polyester organdy and filled with nylon forms printed with images to resemble Goya, Ligo, and Rica brand products—beans, evaporated milk, and other ingredients for the titular dessert. Mandao 2 (2019), on the adjacent wall, is a smaller translucent bag containing foam, felt, and suede versions of such items as ginger and a Maggi...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Art in America

Liz Larner: Unstill Life

WHAT IS IN A BREATH? In 1988, at a group show in Graz, Austria, Liz Larner asked her fellow artists to exhale onto an agar culture that she had prepared in a petri dish, like a medical professional testing for disease. Larner put the work on display, and over the course of the show’s run, the accumulated bacteria grew into menacing blooms, which eventually died, turning black. The Los Angeles artist titled the piece Every Artist Gave a Breath (Graz ’88), a name at once poetic and slyly poignant, like so much of her work. This was a heady career moment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

The South is a Place of Transformation

Valerie Cassel Oliver’s recent groundbreaking show at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, “Dirty South: Contemporary Art, Material Culture, and the Sonic Impulse,” appeared in the wake of a year of protest across the United States. The exhibition’s emphasis on the interaction between popular culture, in the form of music and folk arts, and contemporary art suggested a broad interpretation of American culture. Art in America took the opportunity to speak to Cassel Oliver about the implications of her show. MARION MANEKER You once said “if you can understand the South, you can understand America.” Why is the South so central...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Art in America

943
Followers
533
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy