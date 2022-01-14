Justin Moore concert tour comes to Huntington in May

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Country Star Justin Moore is bringing his tour to Huntington in May.

The concert is set for Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena as part of Moore’s “Country On It” tour. The arena and Pepper Entertainment, Inc. say tickets will go on sale next Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

According to the arena, the concert will also include special guests Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and Scott Stevens.

In his career spanning over a decade, Moore has recorded multiple No. 1 hits including “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Til My Last Day.” Moore has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations, as well as an ACM Award win.

Tickets will be available through the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and Pepper Entertainment’s website .

