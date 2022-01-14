ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Justin Moore concert tour comes to Huntington in May

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Country Star Justin Moore is bringing his tour to Huntington in May.

The concert is set for Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena as part of Moore’s “Country On It” tour. The arena and Pepper Entertainment, Inc. say tickets will go on sale next Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

According to the arena, the concert will also include special guests Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and Scott Stevens.

In his career spanning over a decade, Moore has recorded multiple No. 1 hits including “Point at You,” “Lettin’ The Night Roll,” “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” “Small Town USA” and “Til My Last Day.” Moore has earned multiple ACM, ACA and ACC Awards nominations, as well as an ACM Award win.

Tickets will be available through the Mountain Health Arena Box Office and Pepper Entertainment’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
Huntington, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

WVU adds George Washington’s Taran Fitzpatrick to 2022 class

WVU football has added another in-state product to its 2022 recruiting class. Taran Fitzpatrick, a wide receiver/defensive back from George Washington High School, announced his commitment to join the Mountaineers on Tuesday. He is the third addition from the Mountain State to join the program in 2022. “It has always been a dream of mine […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Stevens
Person
Granger Smith
Person
Justin Moore
WOWK 13 News

Pre-demo work starts at old Sears building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center is getting closer to being torn down. Loftis and Sons Contractors were doing some pre-demo work on the building Wednesday morning. Rodney Loftis, the owner of the contracting company, told 13 News that they are digging out and capping off underground utility lines. This is […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Warming center to open in Charleston Thursday and Friday night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The United Way of Central West Virginia says a warming center will be open in Charleston on Thursday and Friday as forecasts predict cold overnight temperatures. The warming center will be located at the Salvation Army at 301, Tennessee Avenue in Charleston between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. on both Thursday, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concert Tour#Acm#Aca#Acc Awards#Pepper Entertainment
WOWK 13 News

Huntington homes to be demolished after multiple fires

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Two homes that caught fire this week will be fast-tracked for demolition. That is according to Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader who told 13 News on Wednesday that the homes in the 900 block of 14th Street are now being tested for asbestos. On Tuesday, the abandoned home at 939 14th […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 3,606 new COVID-19 cases, 15 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 15,906 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The number continues to drop after spiking above 20,000 on Monday. Health officials are reporting 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 15 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 396,343 cases […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia superintendents discuss snow day protocols

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “I think a good old-fashioned snow day is warranted, every now and then,” said Superintendent Ryan Saxe, Cabell County Schools. Kanawha County Schools says their district has five traditional snow days built into their schedule. Cabell County Schools has six. “One of the things that our teachers had to do was […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy