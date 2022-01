The University of Illinois will require the COVID booster for all eligible students, faculty, and staff on all of its campuses, including Springfield. An advisory from the university says in order to attend classes, live, or work on campus, university students and employees must show proof of the booster by January 21st, or within two weeks of when they become eligible to receive it. Those at UIS who have not yet gotten the booster can do so at a campus vaccination clinic on January 18th.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO