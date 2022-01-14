ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Meta to Shut Down Video Speed-Dating App, Sparked

By Lawrence Bonk
lifewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're tired of swiping right or left and long for a novel way to get your Internet date on, your options are about to become more limited. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, just revealed it's shuttering its experimental video speed-dating service, called...

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Uber Has Finally Shut Down Its Apple Watch App

Uber has ended support for its app on the Apple Watch. According to MacRumors, the ride-hailing giant has now shut down the app on the accessory platform, and those trying to access it will be met with a rather oddly worded message reading: “Please switch to the Uber mobile app. We are no longer supporting the Apple Watch app. Sorry for the inconvenience.”
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Roblox shuts down Chinese mobile app to work on a new version

Roblox shut down the Chinese version of its iOS and Android app, also known as LuoBuLeSi, just five months after its release in China, according to a report from TechCrunch. The app, which was rolled out as a test in partnership with Chinese game company Tencent, will be rebuilt and potentially re-released in the country at a later date.
CELL PHONES
Time Out Global

Link ting Queer Speed-Dating

Queer singletons of London, it’s time to delete the Hinge app from your phone once and for all, because there's a newer, cooler and infinitely less heteronormative match-making service in town. Launching with a sold-out event at Homerton’s Castle Cinema in December, sexy new speed-dating night Link ting is back for round two at Dalston’s Karaoke Hole, to help the city's LGBTQ+ hotties to find a new boo ahead of Valentine’s Day. Which is just over a fortnight later, leaving you plenty of time to declare your undying love, u-haul and adopt a rescue animal together before the big day. It’s just like they always say: new year, new queers. They…don’t say that? Well, they should.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Techcrunch#Smart Phone#Npe#Lgbtq
lifewire.com

How to Use Video Filters on Zoom

Add filters to your meeting by clicking the arrow next to Stop Video > Choose Video Filter and choosing from the options available. On mobile, tap More > Background and Filters > Filters to pick out a video filter. Not all meetings can use filters depending on how the person...
CELL PHONES
pocketgamer.biz

Apple shuts down Wordle clones on App Store

Apple has removed clones of popular online word game Wordle that have been appearing on its App Store. Wordle, a word guessing game recently popularised by Josh Wardle, has given rise to a number of unlicensed or copycat versions of the game appearing on the App Store, quickly climbing its charts.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

The Apple Watch Is Great, Just Not With Apps

Don't try calling an Uber using your Apple Watch. The Uber app for the Apple Watch seems to have been discontinued. I tried using the app on my Apple Watch Series 7, and I got the warning, "Please switch to the Uber mobile app. We no longer support the Apple Watch app. Sorry for the inconvenience," along with a crying emoji. It may be a sign that some developers are starting to realize that Apple Watches don't make the best standalone devices.
CELL PHONES
Billboard

Spotify Shuts Down Trademark For ‘Potify’ Weed Delivery App

Spotify has won a legal ruling blocking a smaller company from securing a federal trademark on “Potify” – the name of an online platform that connects users to marijuana dispensaries. A federal tribunal ruled Monday that the proposed trademark, sought by a company called U.S. Software Inc.,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Ubergizmo

Popcorn Time Shuts Down Again

Several years ago, an online service called Popcorn Time was launched. It was referred by many as the Netflix for piracy because instead of users having to download the entire file before watching their favorite movie or TV show, they could stream it. However, shortly after it launched, the original developers shut it down.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
lifewire.com

How to Turn Off Google Location Tracking

Go to Google's My Activity page and select Location History > Turn Off or Choose an auto-delete option. To delete your location history, go to Google Maps' Timeline page and select Settings > Delete all Location History. To delete visits to a specific location in the Google Maps app, tap...
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Locket Photo-Sharing Widget Shows It’s Hard to Mix Social and Privacy

Locket app lets friends share photos straight to the iPhone Home Screen, but is it genius or terrifying?. Locket is a kind of super-private social network, one that lets you share photos direct to your friends' iPhone home screens. It works like this: You add the app's widget to your Home Screen, and then any of your friends can send you a picture, and it shows up right there in the widget. It's a fantastic idea, and one which is, apparently, going totally viral right now. But of course, such easy access to such a public spot on your iPhone could also get you fired or divorced.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Meta is testing a new meta privacy control center across apps

The new privacy center, called Privacy Center, is a test available to some U.S.-based Facebook desktop users for now but will roll out to “more people and apps in the coming months.” If you’re in the limited test, you can find the new privacy information center in the Privacy section of the Settings menu. As it stands, privacy settings are divided among Facebook’s Privacy Shortcuts and Privacy Checkup menus, which are far from ideal but still an improvement over how the platform used to handle these controls.
INTERNET
lifewire.com

A Digital Twin Could Create a Second You on the Internet

Your digital twin could soon help you get things done, a new startup claims. The social network, called dduplicata, supposedly gives you a second digital self that's enhanced with artificial intelligence. The online clone is meant to take over the most routine tasks of everyday digital life, like sending emails. It's part of a growing movement to create a metaverse or network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connections.
INTERNET
lifewire.com

Leica's New $9,000 Manual-Focus Camera Is Already Showing Its Age

Leica's latest M-series camera costs $9,000. That's without a lens and over $2k more than the M10 at launch. And yet it will probably sell as well, if not better, than ever. Leica knows its core audience is more interested in rendition and looks than in high-tech. They love that these old-style rangefinders can look and handle just like Leica's old film cameras. But because this unchanging traditionalism is a feature, it presents a dilemma—how can Leica keep people on the usual digital-goods upgrade cycle if nothing much changes?
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

Google TV May See Smart Home and Fitness Features This Year

Google is looking to expand its Google TV platform by adding more features and working more closely with streaming services. In a recent interview, Rob Caruso, Google TV Director of Product Management, specifically pointed to adding smart home and fitness capabilities to the platform. He also revealed that he’s working on mending the company’s relationship with Netflix.
TECHNOLOGY
lifewire.com

How to Fix It When Your Google Pixel Has a Broken Power Button

This article will walk you through a series of proven solutions for fixing your smartphone’s power button and how to turn your Android device on and off when the button just won’t work. Why Is My Google Pixel Power Button Broken?. The physical power button on Google Pixels...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Netflix Adds Two New Mobile Games to Its Gaming Service

Two new games have made landfall on Netflix’s gaming service: Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street, both of which are available to iOS and Android users. According to Netflix Geeked on Twitter, Arcanium is an open-world card strategy game that takes clear inspiration from Blizzard Entertainment’s Hearthstone while Krispee Street is more akin to Where’s Waldo? With these two titles, Netflix’s total gaming lineup is 12 and still growing.
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Minnesota

What Is ‘Wordle’? And Why Is It So Popular?

Originally published on Jan. 17, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Chances are you have seen colorful boxes popping up all over your social media feeds in people’s tweets and Facebook posts. They’re the answer boxes from a new internet sensation called “Wordle.” The rules are straightforward. Users try to guess the five-letter word of the day. They get six attempts. Green signifies a correct letter and location, while yellow means correct letter in the wrong spot. Once finished, users are encouraged to share their results. “I enjoy it. I think it’s fun,” said Aaron Frankl. “It’s just a really quick thing to do...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy