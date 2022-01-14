Meta to Shut Down Video Speed-Dating App, Sparked

Locket app lets friends share photos straight to the iPhone Home Screen, but is it genius or terrifying?. Locket is a kind of super-private social network, one that lets you share photos direct to your friends' iPhone home screens. It works like this: You add the app's widget to your Home Screen, and then any of your friends can send you a picture, and it shows up right there in the widget. It's a fantastic idea, and one which is, apparently, going totally viral right now. But of course, such easy access to such a public spot on your iPhone could also get you fired or divorced.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO