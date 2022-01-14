ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Small protest outside Illinois elementary school greets 1st After School Satan Club

By Jonathan Turner
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdb5P_0dm9AcbM00

MOLINE, Ill. – About a half dozen protestors lined the street across from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline, Illinois Thursday afternoon, during the first planned meeting of the After School Satan Club.

Protestors across the street from Jane Addams Elementary School in Moline Thursday (photo by Mike Colón).
Parents up in arms about After School Satan Club at Illinois elementary school

Protestors against the new monthly meetings (organized by the nationwide Satanic Temple) carried signs and waved at cars that honked horns in support. Moline Police had a squad car and a community service officer at the scene when school got out for the day.

Local 4 was not allowed to film inside the school, so there was no way to ascertain how many students attended the new Satan Club. The pastor that organized the group told Local 4 that this was not a protest, but a way of making sure the word of God is heard.

He said that while the laws of the state might allow such a club to meet in the public school, the laws of God do not. He also said that if the club continues to meet once a month, they plan to be outside protesting again, to have their voices heard. The group left about 3:15 p.m.

The club was scheduled for 2:45-3:45 p.m. Thursday at Jane Addams Elementary. Other meetings are planned for Feb. 10, March 10, April 14, and May 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 11

mark vanvleck
5d ago

God was taken out of schools decades ago. The pledge of allegiance was taken out of schools. Prickster wants sex education and lgbtq taught to young kids and no one is pissed about that. But as parents we celebrate pagan=Satan holidays but that's a different story right?

Reply
9
Charity Leigh
4d ago

our world is so messed up... we all as parents had the opportunity to put God back in school when Covid hit.. and home was school but you have to put Him back in your everyday Life first... It all Starts At Home... All about what we chase after Him or Them... quit the blame and step up the game for Him put Him back in our daily Lives instead of just One day for a couple of hours that isnt even close to what He says for a day of rest He didnt change but man sure has... read His words... great place to start at home reading!!

Reply
7
GREY FOX
3d ago

The next time there is a school shooting , they will want to know where our God is . Remember you didn't want anything to do with Him .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Society
Moline, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Education
Moline, IL
Education
City
Moline, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Satanic#Protest#Moline Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WHNT News 19

Madison County Commission approves district map in 4-2 vote

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Residents in Madison County now know where in the county they’ll be represented come the 2024 election cycle. Wednesday the commission approved a draft for the new district lines, as required by law every ten years, after the census. One big winner was District 6, represented by Violet Edwards. “I think that […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy