Betty White Tribute Special Set at NBC

By Rick Porter
 5 days ago
NBC will pay tribute to Betty White in an hour-long special.

The network will air Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl at 10 p.m. Jan. 31. The beloved actress, comedian and animal advocate died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

The special will feature friends and fellow stars paying tribute to White, as well as clips from her storied career that showcase her impeccable comic timing and irreverent tone on series including Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland . Participants will be announced later.

White was a six-time Emmy winner and a pioneer in television, starring in and executive producing the 1950s sitcom Life With Elizabeth and assuming full control of an eponymous daytime show around the same time. She had more than 100 acting credits to her name and won Primetime Emmys for her work on Mary Tyler Moore, The Golden Girls, The John Larroquette Show and her 2010 hosting turn on Saturday Night Live, as well as a Daytime Emmy for outstanding game show host — becoming the first woman to take home that honor — for the short-lived Just Men! in 1983.

Brad Lachman Productions is behind Celebrating Betty White . Lachman — who has produced two previous NBC specials celebrating White’s life — executive produces with Bill Bracken

Gracie Shepard
5d ago

I can't imagine this special being of any interest since Betty White's contemporaries that we all know from The Golden Girls and Mary Tyler Moore, have also died. Who's going to give the testimonials, Gen y and Z stars or Hot in Cleveland. I guess it's the thought that counts.

#Nbc#Television
