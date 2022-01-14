ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Oath Keeper Leader And 10 Other Members Charged With Seditious Conspiracy In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By Zack Linly
 5 days ago

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Welp, the fallout from the January 6, 2021, Caucasi-D-Day capitol riot in Washington D.C. is still spilling out into the courtrooms, and for the first time, a group of suspects is actually being charged with sedition.

According to BuzzFeed News , Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and 10 other members of the Proud Boys who aren’t really the Proud Boys but are pretty much the Proud Boys have been charged by federal prosecutors with seditious conspiracy. (Seriously, the Oath Keepers are like the Proud Boys’ slightly embarrassed uncles.)

Rhodes, 56, was arrested on Thursday in Little Elm, Texas, while another Oath Keeper, Edward Vallejo, 63, was arrested in Phoenix, according to the Department of Justice. The other nine members have also been charged and are either in custody or being rounded up from whatever towns whiny white men who don’t know politics but do know guns, drugs and probably incest hail from.

The indictment, which was handed to a grand jury on Wednesday, accuses Rhodes of conspiring “to oppose by force the lawful transfer of presidential power” by stopping Congress from certifying the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential race that the MAGA-minions’ Tang-flavored cult leader lost before going on a “stop the steal” propaganda campaign involving sentient, Biden-loving voting machines and dead people casting ballots. (I really don’t think we talk enough about how unequivocally stupid people were to believe Donald Trump’s fantasy non-scandal.)

Prosecutors also allege that Rhodes and his band of Trump-humpers “coordinated travel across the country to enter Washington, DC, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to answer Rhodes’s call to take up arms at Rhodes’s direction.”

Wait, you mean people don’t usually dress like off-brand G.I. Joe figures and carry makeshift melee weapons like they were cast members on Redneck Game of Thrones when they’re headed to participate in a peaceful protest? Go figure.

Anyway, BuzzFeed noted that more than 725 people have so far been charged with various misdemeanors and felonies related to the World War White People rebellion on Jan. 6. Hopefully, that number keeps growing until every one of these domestic terrorists are caught and held accountable.

