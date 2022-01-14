ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Economist: Inflation highest it’s been in 40 years

By James Felton
WNEM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrices for everything from gas to groceries are on the rise. The inflation rate is the highest it has been in decades. Many Michiganders are feeling the pinch as high prices eat away their earnings. “It is of great concern that our inflation for 2021 literally is the highest...

www.wnem.com

corpmagazine.com

Supply Chain Expert Explains Highest Inflation Hike in 40 Years

Bearing out dark forecasts made by economists in the fall, inflation continued to rise in December — making 2021 the steepest inflationary increase the country has seen since 1982. The Consumer Price Index rose 7 percent from 2020 to 2021 as prices jumped for basic necessities like food, energy...
BUSINESS
The Richmond Observer

Economist predicts inflation, even price controls, in 2022

RALEIGH — Whether it is filling up at the pump, paying more for goods and services, or not finding your favorite item on the grocery store shelves, there is no denying that inflation and supply chain issues have affected everyone in one way or another. Mike Walden, professor emeritus in economics at North Carolina State University, said prices unfortunately look like they'll be getting worse before they get better.
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

Economists quick with advice as European inflation reaches 5%

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In December, the inflation rate in the Eurozone reached a new record high, which raised further questions about the policies of the European Central Bank. Preliminary data release on January 7 showed inflation for December reached five percent, compared to the same month last year, the highest ever on record and follows November's record high of 4.9 percent, mainly caused by higher energy prices.
BUSINESS
blogforarizona.net

How to Fix Inflation — Now at its Highest in 40 Years

The U.S. inflation rate hit its highest point in nearly four decades, reaching 6.8% in November, because people who are saving money are essentially financing others who are buying expensive houses and cars. Stoked by the Federal Reserve’s “quantitative easing” policy plus super-low mortgage rates, inflation has returned as one...
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Special stimulus check payments up to $1,261 are available – do you qualify?

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID home tests, Roomba j7+, 4K TVs, $4 smart plugs, more Millions of Americans are about to get what amounts to a pay hike. That’s thanks to a cost of living adjustment (also known as a COLA) that’s giving a boost to these disabled Americans’ Supplemental Security Income and other Social Security benefits. That COLA stems from a key measure of consumer inflation from the US Dept. of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics — the Consumer Price Index. That index tracks the price of certain goods and services bought by households. And it soared 7 percent in 2021,...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs CEO Solomon sees 'above-trend' inflation possibly for 'some time'

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon told analysts on Tuesday the bank expects inflationary pressure to increase in 2022. Inflation is persisting in many countries and major central banks are beginning to raise rates including the Bank of England last year, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to boost rates four times in 2022. "Based on my experience, it makes sense that coming out of the recent period of easy monetary policy, inflation may be above-trend for some time," Solomon said. "In the near-term, inflationary pressures may continue to intensify before they start to decrease." He also expects to see more volatility amid interest rate hikes, which will likely have an impact on economic growth, asset prices and client activity. Goldman Shares are down 8.3% in recent trades.
BUSINESS
AFP

Bank of Japan lifts inflation forecast, no policy change

Japan's central bank revised its inflation forecast on Tuesday and adjusted its view of price risks, while leaving its monetary easing policy in place in a nod to lingering pandemic uncertainty. Even with the latest upward revision in prices, "a change in (the BoJ's) policy stance is hard to imagine" as the inflation target "is still far away," said economist Masamichi Adachi of UBS in a note ahead of the Tuesday decision.
BUSINESS

