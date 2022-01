If there’s one car that’s clearly in the sights of the Genesis GV70, it’s the BMW X3. BMW has made bank with its compact crossover. At the end of 2021, the X3 had extended its lead over the segment, selling 75,858 units in the US. The closest competitor, the Audi Q5, sold four-fifths that total. It’s not hard to see why the X3 does so well: it blends the brand’s sporty reputation with the shape the market demands, and at the right size. It also comes in a variety of flavors—we called the mid-level X3 M40i the “Goldilocks” of the range recently, and that same car is the one we’ve brought to face the newcomer today.

