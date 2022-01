On Monday, the country honors the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr, who worked tirelessly for Civil Rights. Martin Luther King Day is observed every year on the third Monday in January. It’s the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage people to volunteer in their communities. In Maine, the state's Attorney General and four others will be holding a discussion about the state of Civil Rights in Maine. The discussion starts at 9:30 a.m. You can stream it here.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO