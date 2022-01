The Michigan woman who went through a parody website in an attempt to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband has been sentenced. Wendy Lynn Wein, 52, pleaded guilty in November to charges of solicitation for murder and using a computer to commit a crime, as previously reported. Wein was accused of creating a fake name to sign up for the “Rent-A-Hitman” website to solicit the hitman in the spring of 2020.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO