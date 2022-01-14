ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

City of Newport to Kick Off Local Redistricting Process

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STylG_0dm99FUV00

With the General Assembly set to vote on a proposal that would realign House and Senate Districts to better reflect 2020 Census data, Newport officials are preparing to kick off their own local process to examine City Council Wards and Voting Precincts.

The City of Newport’s Canvassing Authority is inviting members of the public to attend their next meeting via Zoom on Tuesday, February 1st at 11:30 a.m. to learn more about Newport’s own redistricting process.

The City’s Canvassing staff and members of the volunteer Canvassing Authority will provide an introduction to redistricting and what it could mean for the City’s local Wards.

While Newport County’s House and Senate Districts are anticipated to experience some slight shifts in geography, Newport’s local redistricting process will need to explore in more detail the City’s 2020 Census data before any changes are made to its Ward bounds.

All those interested in learning more about the City’s redistricting efforts are encouraged to visit www.CityofNewport.com/Redistricting.

Log-in information for the Feb. 1st Zoom meeting of the City’s Canvassing Authority will be posted online next week.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 0

Related
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Rolls Out Accelerated Plan to Repair Over 100 Roads and Bridges Using Federal Infrastructure Funds

Building on the remarks he made last night in his 2022 State of the State Address, Governor Dan McKee, joined by Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, today announced a plan to accelerate over 100 infrastructure projects valued at $2.1 billion as a result of funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This critical investment focuses on key infrastructure priorities including rehabilitating bridges in critical need of repair, reducing carbon emissions, increasing system resilience, removing barriers to connecting communities, and improving mobility and access to economic opportunity.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee to Propose More Than $150 Million To Combat Climate Change in FY2023 Budget

Building on the remarks he made in his 2022 State of the State address Tuesday evening, Governor Dan McKee today announced that his FY2023 budget and ARPA spending plan will propose more than $150 million to fund a series of proposals that will not only reduce harmful greenhouse gasses and build more resilient communities, but it will also reinvigorate our economy by creating good paying jobs. The proposals the Governor announced today will have no impact on state general revenues.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Teams of Emergency Military Medical Personnel Beginning to Arrive in Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee provided an update on the emergency medical personnel secured by his Administration through FEMA to support hospital staffing needs in Rhode Island. The Health and Medical Task Force arrived at Kent Hospital in Warwick yesterday, January 18, 2022 and began work this morning. The Medium Medical Team (MMT) is expected to arrive to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence later this week.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
County
Newport County, RI
Newport, RI
Government
Newport County, RI
Government
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Higher Ed Academy Proposal to Accelerate Postsecondary Enrollment, Drive Job Growth

In his State of the State Tuesday night, Governor Dan McKee announced an exciting proposal to create a Rhode Island Higher Ed Academy, a new initiative to help Rhode Islanders pursue postsecondary education and training that leads to good-paying jobs and puts the state on a path to long-term economic recovery. The proposal, included in the Governor’s FY 2023 budget, is expected to support over 1,000 Rhode Islanders in gaining the skills needed to earn a credential or degree, while widening the talent pool that employers need to recruit staff and make their businesses successful.
EDUCATION
Newport Buzz

RentReliefRI Program Hits $100 Million Mark in Rental and Utility Assistance to Rhode Island Renters

Governor Dan McKee and RIHousing announced today that the RentReliefRI program has reached an important milestone, having surpassed the $100 million mark in rental and utility assistance funds distributed to 13,761 renter households. The federally-funded RentReliefRI program provides up to 18 months of financial assistance to eligible Rhode Island renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HOUSE RENT
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces 400,000 Additional Rapid Tests Received by Rhode Island

Governor Dan McKee today announced that Rhode Island has received an additional 400,000 COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, bringing the total to 500,000 for this week. “Our team is pursuing every possible avenue to secure more at-home rapid tests for Rhode Islanders,” said Governor McKee. “I have personally made calls to the management team of several vendors in the industry and our whole of government team is following up on pending orders every day. We are fully committed to ensuring that Rhode Island continues to test more per capita than any other state in the nation. We thank our municipal leaders and community partners for stepping up to get these tests into the hands of Rhode Islanders.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newport Buzz

Newport’s Fire Station No. 1 Sells for $3 Million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty and Hogan Associates announced the sale of Fire Station No. 1 at 25 Mill Street in Newport, Rhode Island. This iconic building, located in the heart of downtown, sold for $3,050,000. Michelle Drum and Kate Rooney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers. The buyer was represented by Tom Rao of Hogan Associates.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The General Assembly#Www#House#Senate#Census#Canvassing Authority#Zoom#Wards
Newport Buzz

Op-Ed: End Rhode Island’s abortion bans

Right now, there are tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders who are denied access to abortion through their health coverage. We’re calling on Governor McKee to end these abortion coverage bans in this year’s budget. The ability to make decisions about when or if we have children is...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Newport Buzz

Ocean State Controlled Botanicals Launches the Largest, Next-Generation Cannabis Facility in Rhode Island

Ocean State Controlled Botanicals has launched Hangar 420, its cannabis innovation, production, and distribution facility in Warwick, Rhode Island. The first of its kind in Rhode Island, Hangar 420’s state-of-the-art, 18,000-square-foot facility was designed with the flexibility to scale the facility and production capacity in line with growing demand.
WARWICK, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Announces Launch of $50 Million Homeowner Assistance Fund

Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Senator Jack Reed, Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, Congressman Jim Langevin, Congressman David N. Cicilline, Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, and Carol Ventura, Executive Director of RIHousing announced the launch of the Homeowner Assistance Fund Rhode Island (HAF-RI). This program will provide much-needed financial assistance to eligible Rhode Island homeowners who have struggled to pay their mortgage payments and/or housing-related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Swears in Five Judges

Governor Dan McKee today swore in five new judges to the Superior Court, Family Court, District Court, and Workers’ Compensation Court. “I am deeply honored to swear in a qualified and respected group of judges to serve with integrity in Rhode Island’s judicial system,” said Governor McKee. “These judges have spent decades practicing law and I am confident that their diverse knowledge and experiences have prepared them to fairly interpret the law and uphold justice in our state.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. Legislators approve spending portion of ARPA funds. The General Assembly approved and the governor immediately signed into law a plan (2021-H 6494A, 2021-S 1006A) for using $119 million of Rhode Island’s $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan Act State Fiscal Recovery Funds to help children, families, small businesses and the tourism industry, and boost affordable housing and broadband planning. Legislators added $6 million to further enhance support for child care needs, as well as safeguards and specifics, to the plan that was originally proposed by Gov. Dan McKee.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

General Assembly overrides veto of bill to register all short-term rentals offered by third-party hosting platforms

The General Assembly today voted to override the governor’s veto of legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and Sen. Dawn Euer to require every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island to be registered with the Department of Business Regulation.
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Buzz

378 Vanderbilt Lane in Portsmouth sells for $2.9 million

The grand waterfront home at 378 Vanderbilt Lane has sold for $2,900,000. Kylie McCollough represented the seller and facilitated the sale on behalf of the buyer. Among the top ten most expensive homes in Portsmouth sold in the last twelve months, the 5963 square foot, 4 bed, 5 bath French Chateau style home with panoramic views of the Sakonnet Coastline is sited on over 1.5 acres of elevated pastoral land. This graceful estate has been completely renovated inside and out for a lifestyle of modern elegance.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs $119 Million RI Rebounds Bill

Following a unanimous vote by the House and Senate, Governor Dan McKee was joined by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio to sign RI Rebounds, the Governor’s plan to invest $119 million in American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds in Rhode Island’s children, families, workers, housing and small businesses.
POLITICS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy