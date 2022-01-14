ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Netflix F1 Drive to Survive team taking on golf and tennis with new shows

By Corinne Reichert
CNET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix has brought a horde of new fans to Formula One racing with its Formula 1: Drive to Survive docuseries. Now the streaming service is taking on professional golf and tennis, working with the producers behind Drive to Survive on two new shows announced this week....

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Beloved Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Season 4 Return

There is no stopping the Karate Kids. Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, has been a massive hit for Netflix since the streamer acquired it from YouTube in 2020. Each time episodes of the show have been added to Netflix, Cobra Kai has quickly become the most popular title on the service, a trend that is continuing with the arrival of Season 4. To the surprise of no one, Cobra Kai has taken over the Netflix Top 10 after its new season debut.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in January 2022: All the new movies and shows

A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang. For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4, as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Golf goes to Netflix and it has competition from tennis

Formula One racing got a huge boost in interest in North America through the Netflix series “Drive to Survive.”Netflix now is expanding to a documentary series on golf, with the PGA Tour and the organizers of the four major championships granting access for a behind-the-scenes look. Among those who have signed up (without pay) to participate are multiple major champions like Jordan Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Also on the list are Max Homa and Joel Dahmen, who have revealed their personalities through various social media.For the players, it’s a chance to increase their exposure and...
TENNIS
T3.com

Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix this weekend

It's that wonderful time of the week once again where it's time to decide what Netflix series is worth binging over the weekend. Don't lie! We're all guilty of it. With dozens of series being rolled out on a monthly basis, it can be a minefield deciding what actually is deserving of your time. From the hottest new releases that everyone is talking about to much-beloved classic shows being made available on the streaming platform for the very first time, we've scoured all of Netflix's top entertainment offers to bring you the best shows around.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Us Open#Open Championship#Netflix F1 Drive#Formula#French#Netflix Vp
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Topples Hawkeye and Wheel of Time With New Season Debut

Over the past few years, original Netflix series have found a way to pierce the pop culture veil and resonate with audiences, with fans eagerly anticipating new episodes. The streaming service's live-action adaptation of The Witcher can be counted safely among them, with the second season debuting to a lot of fan conversation late last year. Apparently, that conversation has also equated to some impressive viewership numbers, according to the most recent statistics published by Nielsen. According to their reporting, the two seasons of The Witcher have been watched for a total of 2,191 million minutes the week of December 13th through December 19th. This was vastly above Disney+'s Hawkeye, which had five episodes watched for 580 million minutes, and Amazon's The Wheel of Time, which had seven episodes watched for 467 million minutes.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix is raising prices again by $1 to $2 for every plan

Netflix is becoming one of the more expensive streaming services on the market. On Friday, the basic plan in the US jumped from $9 to $10, the standard plan to $15.49, up from $13.99, and the premium plan to $20 -- a $2 increase. Netflix said it's making the change so that it can continue offering more entertainment options.
TV & VIDEOS
Jalopnik

F1 Teams Are Taking The Sport For A Ride, Warns McLaren CEO

Poor Formula 1, it seems the sport can’t go more than a week without some new threat to its global reputation. The latest saga has been outlined by McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who warned that it might actually be F1 teams themselves that are risking the integrity of the series.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
CNET

Free TV streaming workouts you can watch on demand

Ever felt inspired to jumpstart an exercise regimen while checking out YouTube videos or a bodybuilder's Instagram posts? Each turn of the new year, millions of us resolve to devote more time to physical activity. Months of sedentary living give way to visions of Rocky-like training, curated workout playlists, and lofty fitness goals. It's time to step it up.
WORKOUTS
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Shows His Love For Savannah James On Her Instagram Video: "When You Walked Downstairs I Said To Myself "Goddamn! That's Mine! Simply Beautiful Queen!"

LeBron James married his high-school girlfriend Savannah James and their relationship as well as their family is something that fans of the NBA admire greatly. The couple are known for supporting each other through the trials and tribulations that come with LeBron being one of the most popular players in the history of the game and someone that is constantly in the public eye.
NBA
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s F1 title win was ‘unsatisfactory’, says Damon Hill

Damon Hill has branded Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 world title win as “unsatisfactory”, and said that he believes the manner in which it was won was “unfair”.Verstappen claimed his first Drivers’ Championship in dramatic and controversial circumstances in Abu Dhabi, passing title rival Lewis Hamilton on the final lap.The Red Bull driver was able to attack Hamilton after race director Marco Masi allowed the cars between the pair to unlap themselves, a decision that has been heavily criticised since.And Hill believes it was the wrong call.“I think ultimately the Lewis Hamilton fans feel very aggrieved because, and Lewis Hamilton...
MOTORSPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reveals New Look

Over the last two years fans have seen many WWE Superstars come and go, and in 2021 fans saw Eva Marie make her return to WWE programming. In the weeks leading up to Eva Marie’s return WWE started airing vignettes showing that Eva Marie would be returning with pink hair, but the former WWE star revealed on social media that she recently dyed her hair red.
WWE
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
CNET

YouTube will stop making its own TV shows ASAP

YouTube is transitioning out of the original video content business. According to a report by Bloomberg, the company will stop making its own television program. Indeed, YouTube's Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl stated via Twitter that YouTube will shift its focus to its, "Creator Shorts Fund, Black Voices and YouTube Kids Funds".
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Ludacris And The Rock Have A Sweet Exchange Over His New Netflix Series

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has had a bumpy relationship with the Fast & Furious franchise, to say the least. That doesn’t mean the Red Notice star hasn’t been supportive of his former cast-mates, though. Fellow franchise star Ludacris got to witness this firsthand, as Johnson showered some love on the rapper’s new Netflix series. And the shout-out subsequently led to a sweet exchange between the former co-stars.
MUSIC
The Independent

Cameron Norrie at a loss to explain crushing first-round Australian Open exit

Cameron Norrie was left searching for answers after a dispiriting loss to Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Australian Open The young American is one of the game’s up-and-coming stars and this was a very tricky draw for the British number one, but a 6-3 6-0 6-4 scoreline left no room for finding the positives.“I think that’s maybe my worst match in the last eight months or so,” said the 12th seed. “I had a week off to prepare, prepared as well as I could, and just I was slow, I was missing routine backhands, which I never...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy